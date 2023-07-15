For all but two or three years, Riley Schilling has always had the same teammate. He started playing around 7 years old and through his junior season with the Gillette Roughriders, Riley and his brother Cory have spent each of their summers on the diamond.
However, their time shared on the field is coming to an end. Cory graduated Thunder Basin High School in May and will attend Augustana University next year. Riley has one more year of high school.
“We’re loving it so far,” Riley said of playing together. “It was great last year, and it has been nice this year just having each other’s back at all times and knowing you’ve always got someone out there.”
Since their Little League days, the Schilling boys have spent their summers on the field. They’re there most nights for practices and taking weekends as a family to travel to games. Both have played other sports, but none have enveloped their lives like baseball. The game means everything for the Schillings and has for generations.
Riley says that baseball is like a second school. By playing the sport, he has learned many of the most important lessons in life. It’s taught him how to come together with others for a common purpose. It’s taught him to fight and to overcome. And it has even taught him how to lose.
The sport — or really any sport — can teach players that on its own, but Riley has a personal tutor: his brother. Everything Riley has gone through as a player, athlete and person, Cory has gone through it too. His biggest goal is to show Riley how to work and play the game the right way. It’s always been one of his top priorities.
“He’s been great to look up to and try to follow his path and get to where he’s at,” Riley said.
The two are always working on hitting and in the offseason are often in the field room. Despite spending so much time together on top of being siblings, the brothers are always uplifting each other. It’s always positive when they’re on the field.
Riley is one of two regular catchers for the Roughriders on top of being one of the team’s starting pitchers. When he’s behind the plate, he has a unique relationship with each pitcher. It’s part of the job description. He needs to know how to get the best out of each pitcher and what they’re going to throw. There are over 90 games in a season, which means that Riley spends a lot of time with every pitcher on the staff.
But it’s different when big brother is on the mound. Riley knows what Cory is going to throw and where it will be at. He knows how confident Cory is in each pitch and can play off of him because of it. When Riley knows what’s coming, it makes it a lot easier to succeed behind the plate.
“We know each other’s mindsets,” Riley said. “When Cory is pitching, I get him a little mad. It’s little things like that that we know that we try to help each other out.”
And Cory appreciates having Riley there.
“He frames everything — he will always try to steal an outside pitch,” Cory said. “I really trust him when I’m pitching. If I bounce one into the dirt, he will have it. I like when he catches for me.”
There’s one more Schilling in the Roughriders farm system. Case Schilling will be a freshman next year. Case plays for the Renegades, the junior high team, and will have the opportunity to play with Riley next year if he makes the AA team. Just as Cory helped Riley, Riley will be able to help mentor his younger brother.
But there’s still time left for the older two Schillings. The Roughriders are at the top of the state’s AA standings with Sheridan and Cheyenne. The team has a shot at winning the state tournament for the first time since 2014 and the Schillings are confident in their team. As hosts of the Northwest Regional Tournament, the Roughriders have an automatic bid no matter the outcome of the state tournament in Jackson.
Their last few weeks together on the field are as much about building a bond as brothers and teammates as they are about winning.
