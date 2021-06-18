CCHS' Haley Gray named coach of the year in first season

Haley Gray didn’t walk into a well-established program when she was hired at Campbell County High School.
Gray, who coaches the Camels softball team, was starting from scratch. That’s because this past season was the sport’s inaugural one as a sanctioned high school sport in the state of Wyoming.
Campbell County’s first softball season couldn’t have started any better for the Camels. Going into the state tournament as somewhat of an underdog, CCHS won three games in a row on championship Saturday to claim the sport’s first state title.
Nearly a month removed from beating Cheyenne Central twice for the title, Campbell County was recognized with one final award this week. Gray was voted Coach of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
The award is voted on by other coaches across the state. The recognition is rewarding for Gray, but compared to winning the state championship, Gray said it’s really just the “icing on the cake.”
“It’s really neat,” Gray said. “We had a great season and then to end with this note is pretty cool.”
Gray thinks the award is recognition for the Camels going into the state tournament as a slight underdog and still coming out on top. Other coaches appreciate how much Gray and her team grew throughout the sport’s first season, she said.
“I think that everybody realized that we were a young team and possibly a little bit of an underdog,” Gray said. “It’s pretty cool to see our team get better and grow and come in strong at the state tournament.”
The dedication for winning a state championship at Campbell County didn’t start this season. It started last year on the day Gray was hired to lead the softball program.
Just having the opportunity to coach and see girls have the opportunity to represent their schools on the softball field for the first time was rewarding enough for Gray. All the trophies and accolades that came this season were just an added bonus, she said.
“When I first got offered the job I just remember feeling elated and thinking, ‘This is my baby now,’” Gray said. “I’ve got my own babies, but this is my other baby, and my goal is to just continue to see it successful and grow.”
Gray gives most of the credit for the award to her players and assistant coach, Sarah Hohnholt.
“They put in a lot of work,” Gray said. “They knew that they were young, but they knew that they were capable.”
Several Camel players were also honored for their efforts during the spring season. Campbell County had two players voted first-team all-state in Natalie Clonch and Avery Gray. Jadeyn Snyder and Cierra Williams were voted second-team all-state.
Nine more Camels earned all-conference honors. Clonch, Gray, Snyder and Williams earned all-conference on top of all-state while Jaidyn Groombridge was voted first-team all-conference.
Taylor Curtin, Rhiannon Davis, Kayleigh Jones and Missy West earned all-conference second-team honors for the Camels.
After the high school season, Gray has transitioned back to coaching the U18 Havoc fast-pitch traveling softball team. Now that high school softball is available for student-athletes, Gray and several of her players are using the opportunity to get even better for next season.
“It’s good to see them out there playing and getting better,” Gray said. “There’s a few kiddos this year that have never played travel ball that want to now and hopped on a team and that’s really cool because they’re just getting better for travel and for high school.
“It helps us coaches learn to be better coaches, too.”
