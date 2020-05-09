Mark another item off Warren Carr’s bucket list.
The Thunder Basin High School senior realized one of his athletic dreams Thursday by committing to wrestle for the University of Wyoming.
A Class 4A state champion, Carr said he’s excited to wrestle for coach Mark Branch and the Cowboys.
“It’s hard to put into words, because I’ve wanted to go there for three or four years. That’s always been the goal,” Carr said.
Carr has wanted to be a Cowboy since he was a freshman, and he said that once that goal was in his head, he wouldn’t let anything stand in his way.
But there was plenty of adversity to overcome along the way.
Carr narrowly missed wrestling in the state title match as a freshman, then felt the heartbreak of losing in the championships in back-to-back years as a sophomore and junior. This past season was all about finishing his high school career as a state champ.
That fueled a dominant performance by Carr each time he stepped onto the mat.
Carr, who has attended UW’s wrestling camps for years, was actually the one who made first contact with the program to try and jumpstart the recruiting process. That established a relationship, but UW’s interest didn’t peak until Carr won one of the biggest tournaments in the state.
The Ron Thon Memorial Tournament is considered by many, including Carr, to be even more challenging than the state tournament. That’s because the winners have to compete against the top wrestlers from all classifications.
Even so, the closest test Carr faced during the tournament was an 8-2 decision and he won the title with a dominant 9-1 major decision.
He was contacted by UW shortly after.
“It kind of got serious after the Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton,” Carr said. “That’s when we kind of started talking about me being a Cowboy.”
Gaining ground
Carr’s record sat at 27-1 after the Ron Thon and he never lost again. He plowed his way through the state tournament in Casper, winning three of his four matches by pin, including the match that won his long-awaited state title.
“He knew he was going to go out there and dominate every single match,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said.
Shortly after that career-defining moment, his recruiting process quickly filled with uncertainty, as COVID-19 started taking hold around the country. No on-campus recruiting visits were allowed and Carr said he didn’t know if he was going to get to wrestle at the Division I level.
Several other top-notch programs were interested in Carr. Two of his biggest suitors were Western Wyoming Community College, which is consistently ranked top 10 nationally at the JUCO level, and Northwest College, another top-notch junior college program.
He also was in contact with American University and Augustana University. Not being able to visit campuses during the recruiting process because of COVID-19 actually ended up being an advantage for UW.
Carr has been going to UW team and wrestling camps off and on since he was in junior high. He knows the coaches and they know him. He’s also seen the campus and facilities, so an official visit would’ve been more of a luxury.
“That’s one of the schools I could get away with not going on a visit to, because I knew them so well,” Carr said. “So it wasn’t terrible. It definitely would’ve been nice to go on a visit, but that wasn’t in the cards.”
Carr has stayed in contact with all four coaches at UW during the process and he came to a decision Thursday morning. Picking the Pokes was a huge weight off his shoulders, especially after a roller coaster spring.
“To say it was relieving would kind of be an understatement. It was really, really stressful,” Carr said. “I waited a lot longer than most people do. And with COVID and everything being shut down, I kind of got left in limbo for a while.
“I wish it would’ve been a little less stressful, but I can’t complain too much.”
The first thing Carr did after he committed was take a deep breath, before going to tell his parents. Then he had to make a round of calls, but they weren’t happy conversations.
It wasn’t his friends or family who he called right away. Instead, Carr felt he had to personally tell all the other coaches who recruited him that he was choosing UW.
It wasn’t easy, but he said those coaches were great to him during the recruiting process and he thought they deserved to hear the news from his mouth.
A new level
Carr will be stepping into a UW wrestling program that is becoming established on a national level. Carr is preparing for tougher competition than he’s ever had, as he steps into a program that’s often nationally ranked and is a member of the powerful Big 12 Conference.
But he thinks that coming out of Wyoming high school wrestling will give him an advantage. Not much national attention reaches the Cowboy State, so Carr will be flying under the radar at first.
At UW, he’ll face conference opponents from powerhouse schools like the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but he thinks he can surprise those who have never heard of him.
“Coming from Wyoming, you don’t get much attention. You’re not going to get ranked,” Carr said. “I think most people coming out of Wyoming are definitely underrated. There’s just a little chip on my shoulder that I just want to prove that I’m better than everyone thinks I am.”
The Cowboy way
Carr knows that the No. 1 expectation on a Branch-coached team is hard work. But he’s never been a stranger to that.
He grew up on a ranch and his parents, Doug and Susie, have always set an example for what hard work is supposed to look like. Carr started out as a youngster following in his dad’s shadow and quickly learned that quitting time doesn’t come until the job is done.
His family also provided motivation, but never pressure to become a great wrestler. His dad was a two-time state champion and his uncle also won a title in Newcastle. His cousin Troy McIlravy was a four-time state champ for Campbell County High School and graduated in 1998.
There was always a family tradition to live up to, and Carr said he felt a little pressure from that as a freshman. But soon after, he remembers his dad telling him that he would never judge Carr’s achievements in comparison to his own. He wanted his son to make a name for himself in his own way.
In high school, Carr’s work ethic was groomed — first by legendary Campbell County High School coach Tom Seamans, who Carr said gave him the passion to chase a college career. Then Kadera pushed him to three state title appearances at TBHS.
Carr has been one of, if the not the, hardest-working wrestlers Kadera said he has ever coached.
“There’s not a lot of people that can outwork him and that’s going to take him far in that next step of trying to be an All-American,” Kadera said.
The hard work only makes up a small part of Carr’s character. The morals that he’s been taught and his attitude can be noticed right away. Kadera said coaches from all around the state complimented the type of kid the Bolts’ 152-pounder was.
The right attitude and the bull-like work ethic that Carr has developed will fit in perfectly at UW.
“Everybody knows that wrestling for Mark Branch is going to be a lot of hard work,” Carr said. “If you go there and put in the work and put in the time, you’re going to get better and he’s going to get the most out of you.
“At the end of the day, that’s what I want. I want to be the best that I can be.”
Carr, who finished his TBHS career with a record of 130-13, will be the third Bolts wrestler in the past three years to commit to UW. He follows fellow state champions Terren Schwartz and Trevor Jeffries.
“Gillette’s obviously known for being a powerhouse wrestling town, so it’s just cool to make the next level and put yourself in with those names,” Carr said. “It’s awesome to build on that tradition we have going.”
