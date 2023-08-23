The Thunder Basin volleyball team had one of the largest turnovers this season of any program in Gillette. The Bolts graduated seven players from their 2022 season, and only two starters will return to Thunder Basin this season.
The challenges to the season are obvious for coach Wenett Martin and her squad. In a loaded division in an even more loaded conference, the Bolts don’t have a lot of time to figure things out as they go along if they want to be in good position for the end of the season.
But there’s hope, especially inside the gym at Thunder Basin. The team feels like more of a cohesive unit, and a large part of that is thanks to the team’s extra efforts in the offseason together.
With the relative lack of starting experience on the team, a solid chemistry and understanding of their teammates will be key to success for the Bolts this year. Luckily, Bailey Barns and Piper Martin feel the team’s chemistry is in a really good place.
Barns and Martin are the only two who have starting experience with the Bolts, but Sydnee Streitz transferred from Campbell County to Thunder Basin over the summer, giving the Bolts a boost in starting experience.
It’ll be up to Barns and Martin to take what they learned from the 2022 class in hopes they can repeat or surpass the level of success that last year’s team had.
Things in practice are looking good so far. The energy is high, and Barns and Martin said it’s even higher than it was in previous years. This Bolts feel more like a team than ever before, even with having lost as many quality players as they did.
“This group is really disciplined,” Barns said. “We haven’t had (to) discipline like we have had in years past.”
There’s a fair bit of pressure that the Bolts have placed on themselves to replace their former teammates who made the 2022 team so special. The Bolts both know what they need to do and what it’s going to take to get the team far into the state tournament.
And they even have a good idea of what it’ll take to get this team to win the state championship, something the young Thunder Basin school has yet to accomplish, despite the numerous star athletes to play for the team.
While this year’s team certainly has talent, there’s a lot of cohesion among the group that might make a bigger difference in the season’s outcome than their physical skills on the court.
Coach Martin coaches an AAU volleyball team that many of her Bolts players join. Normally, she expects some kids to slack off a bit during the AAU season. It’s either spring or summertime, and the kids are focused on other things than grinding through volleyball practices.
But this year the team held a different attitude. Coach Martin noticed it and the players felt the same thing too. Instead of a light summer, the Bolts attacked it and worked hard to be ready for a challenging season in the fall.
“We know what’s coming up,” Piper Martin said. “We graduated so many seniors last year that it’s a dog fight to see who wants to be on top (this year). We saw that coming in AAU, everyone saw that, and we put our foot down and said this is where we need to start if we want to be on top.”
At times this summer, the girls knew they were facing a team that was better or more skilled than them. But the girls stuck together and continued to fight hard against everyone. By the end of the AAU season, the girls finished fifth in a West Coast tournament held in Las Vegas.
The Bolts will still have a lot of things to figure out, especially with such a young team. But the confidence is there, and when a team believes that it can beat anybody, no matter the score, that confidence permeates through their play.
Even with the extra summer to work together, the Bolts team at the end of the year might still have too much to figure out in the wake of all that left the program the prior year.
But the Bolts have faith in one another, and that just might be enough to get this team where it believes it can go.
