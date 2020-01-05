The Thunder Basin High School boys found themselves in another dogfight Saturday.
The Bolts were down nine points to start the fourth quarter, but a sophomore-led charge forced overtime and allowed THHS to walk away with a 58-54 overtime win to place third at the 2020 Energy Classic Basketball Invitational.
In the game against Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls, Idaho, the Bolts trailed most of the fourth quarter until sophomore Deegan Williams took over, scoring 12 of his 18 total points to force overtime.
“Throughout this weekend, I hadn’t scored a lot. So as soon as I saw my team needed someone to step up, I was like, ‘I’ll take that role, I guess,’” Williams said. “We just came through and it was a good win.”
While Williams was the one who finished off the fourth-quarter comeback, it was sophomore running mate McKale Holte who started it. He scored the first five TBHS points of the fourth to close the gap from 39-30 to 40-35 after two minutes.
Thunder Ridge’s tough perimeter defense took the Bolts out of their 3-point shooting style, but it did allow space for Williams to drive. He turned each defender he faced into his victim and was getting into the paint at will.
“We had to get to basket because they took the perimeter away,” Williams said. “That was probably one of the best defensive teams. So it was no dancing around, just one move and go, and it worked. It helped us out a lot.”
Williams and senior Blaine Allen said the Bolts never felt out of the game because they knew how quickly their team can make a run. Midway through the fourth quarter was a perfect example.
Williams brought the Bolts within two points by getting into the paint and converting an and-1 layup and Allen nailed a clutch 3-pointer on the next possession to take the 41-40 lead with 4:45 left in the game.
“Honestly, (my shot) was kind of iffy the whole game,” Allen said. “It wasn’t, ‘I’m going to make this.’ It just kind of like, ‘Let’s hope this goes in’ and it went in.”
Thunder Ridge barely got the ball past half court on the ensuing possession when Williams picked the pocket of Titans standout Tao Johnson. Williams dribbled the ball up the floor quickly and pulled up for a deep 3-pointer that hit nothing but the bottom of the net.
That completed a 9-0 run in a span of three possessions and gave the Bolts a 44-40 lead. TBHS couldn’t close the game out from the free throw line, though, and the Titans responded with a 10-2 run of their own to take a 50-46 lead with 1:16 left on the clock.
Thunder Basin put the ball back in Williams’ hands for the next two possessions and he came through again. He drew a foul with 58 seconds left, made two clutch free throws, then scored between two defenders in the paint with 30 seconds left to knot the game at 50-50.
“Us three senior that start, we have the utmost confidence in Deegan. We know he can hit shots in clutch because we’ve seen it happen,” Allen said. “I’m really proud of him and everyone is. … He grew so fast and adapted to varsity basketball so quick.”
The game went into overtime after Johnson missed a potential game-winner, leaving the Bolts with four minutes of basketball to try and secure the win. Thunder Ridge hit a free throw on the opening possession, then TBHS responded with four straight points.
Williams converted a pair of free throws himself 11 seconds later to take the lead and then handed the scoring duties off to Allen.
Two layups from Allen — one after his own steal and one off a drawn-up inbound play — gave the Bolts a two-possession lead at 56-52 with 50 seconds left. Then Allen had a gut check at the free throw line with 6.7 seconds left and coolly knocked down both shots to seal the 58-54 win.
“Overtime was crazy, just because we had so much emotion,” Allen said. “We came back from down nine at the start of the fourth, so that overtime I think we had all the momentum for sure.”
One of the key spots of overtime was when neither team was scoring due to Thunder Basin’s motion offense. After scoring with 2:09, the Bolts held the ball clear until the 50-second mark when Allen scored off the inbound pass.
“The trust we have in our team is obviously what helped us get through. I trusted my teammates to handle the ball at two minutes and we were holding the ball for 1:30, which is pretty difficult when they’re trying to double,” Williams said. “Trust is really the glue of this team and that’s why I think we ended it with a victory.”
The win came one night after the Bolts fell 70-69 in the Energy Classic semifinal. TBHS coach Rory Williams said that loss was still stinging Saturday, but thought his team pulled off a quality win against Thunder Ridge’s superior perimeter defense.
“It was just like last night. We just happened to be on the other end of it tonight,’ coach Williams said. “We haven’t seen that type of defense in our past nine games. They were very physical … and they didn’t switch anything. It was just mano a mano”
Allen led the Bolts with 19 points and seven rebounds, Williams’ huge fourth quarter helped him finish with 18, while Holte finished with 10. Allen and Williams also were named all-tournament.
