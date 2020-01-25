Childhood friends and club teammates faced off against each other Saturday morning when the Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school swimming and diving teams dualed at their home pool.
While Laramie and Casper-Kelly Walsh were battling it out in their own dual, the Bolts outnumbered the six-man Camels team to win 93-62. Most of the races consisted of one Camel against two or three Bolts.
TBHS junior Caleb Carsrud had an impressive performance with two individual wins and said he had some added motivation going up against the cross-town Camels.
“I swam really well today. I cut, like, 5 seconds in one of my races and I think it’s purely because I was racing those guys,” he said. “Being able to actually race against the people that I’ve swam with for a long time, it just feels really good.”
Carsrud made his most noticeable improvement in the 200-yard freestyle race, which he won in 1 minute, 55.42 seconds. He also came out on top in the 100 free with a time of 51.05 seconds.
The only other individual winner Saturday morning for TBHS was Isaiah Haliburton, whose diving score of 180.10 was enough to beat teammate Carson Parker. The final win for the Bolts was in the 200 freestyle relay.
Not all bright spots have to be wins, however, and one Bolt had a celebration near the end of the meet worth noting.
As the the 100 breaststroke was finishing, TBHS sophomore Eric Thompson popped out of the water with a loud whoop and fist pump. On Friday, he came up 0.4 seconds short of qualifying for the Class 4A state meet. Thompson said he was so mad that it brought him to tears.
He made up for it Saturday by posing a time of 1:10.84 that was good enough to qualify.
“That was my qualifying time, so that’s why I was super happy,” Thompson said. “Today I finally got that 1:10.00 (threshold) and I just lost it, gave everyone a hug and things like that.”
After an hour-long intermission after the dual against CCHS, the Bolts took on Laramie in another dual to end Saturday’s action. TBHS fell to the Plainsmen 95-83.
Camels finish with eight wins
Campbell County actually won eight of the 12 events Saturday morning, but the Camels’ lack of numbers just didn’t allow them to compete in the team scores.
“We kind of just had one guy in each event and it’s like, ‘Your job is to win the event,’” CCHS coach Phil Rehard said. “It’s mathematically impossible with six guys to win the meet, but you can win your race. That’s kind of the motivation here.”
Junior Eli Andrews had a big day for the Camels, winning two events and jumping up the state rankings in an unexpected event. Andrews said he’s normally a sprinter, but he swam his season-best in the 500 freestyle (5:19.47) to put him near the top three in the state so far this season.
“Honestly, I felt pretty tired. I didn’t expect to do that. I just went out there and swam and ended up doing pretty well,” Andrews said. “That Phil has been able to train me to place third or fourth and possibly do that at state is awesome. I’m super happy with it.”
Andrews said the team goal was to just win as many races as possible and he notched another one with the 100 backstroke in 1:00.55. He wasn’t the only Camel to double up on wins, as Junior Caden Morton and senior Corte Christensen did the same thing.
Christensen won the 50 freestyle in 23.42 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 58.32. Morton’s first win was in the 200 individual medley, where he swam a 2:10.93 before also touching the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.41.
Campbell County also won the 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays, bringing its win total to eight, but the Camels were 31 points short. There were still plenty of positives for the Camels, who all improved their times over the weekend.
“They all actually swam season-best times today and we did the same last night,” Rehard said. “You can’t complain about swimming a season or personal best. They’re swimming as fast as they ever have, so that’s encouraging and positive right there.”
To end the day Saturday, the Camels swam in another dual, this time against Kelly Walsh High School. They lost 126-45.
