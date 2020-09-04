The Campbell County High School football team fell to 0-2 on the season with a 35-22 loss in Laramie Friday.
For the second straight game the Camels got down on the scoreboard 21-0 early and were unable to come back from the deficit.
"We can't continue to let teams take the lead in the first half and then we decide we want to play in the second half," head coach Andrew Rose said. "We battled with those issues early last season as well and we were becoming a really good second half team but we're going to look to obviously turn those things around.
"We just need to keep fighting and to keep teaching. It's one of those things where you take it on the chin and you gotta bounce back because if you don't, it's a long season."
The Camels showed flashes of their offensive firepower but were ultimately put out of the contest when Laramie added a fourth quarter touchdown to put the lead at three scores.
Penalties, turnovers and allowing big plays cost Campbell County on both sides of the ball, Rose said.
"We were so up and down. We would make a few really good plays and then come back and be misaligned or we wouldn't wrap up," Rose said. "We just let too many big plays happen. We were just getting beat up front."
The Camels have instilled a run-heavy offense with the mobility of Race at quarterback, as well as the athleticism of running back Will Miller. But getting down early on the scoreboard has made it tough for Campbell County to maintain that persona along with an urgency to score points.
"We were able to chip away enough," Rose said. "I never really like abandoning the run because it sets up the pass so well. We just have to go back to finding our identity up front and get back to the basics of doing the stuff that we know we do well."
Though the defense has surrendered 70 points in the first two weeks of the season, the Camels were able to hold Laramie to -2 yards of total offense in the second quarter.
One positive that stuck out for Rose was the leadership of his seniors on the team, specifically quarterback Kaden Race.
"They never really quit. Kaden Race is a true leader. He never gets dauber-ed down," Rose said. "Even when he threw a pick he understands that that was on him and he's back there and he's ready to play (defense).
"He's just a good leader. And there are so few of those."
The goal for the Camels moving forward is to have the whole team buy in to the culture of the team and to speak with their actions on the field during games, Rose said.
Game recap
Laramie started with the ball to begin the contest and less than two minutes into the game went up 7-0 on a 54-yard rushing touchdown.
CCHS went three-and-out on the ensuing drive but forced a turnover on an interception by Remar Pitter. The momentum gained from the turnover was lost two plays later on a Race fumble that Laramie recovered and ran back 30 yards for a touchdown.
Down 14-0, the Camels were forced to punt again after a stalled offensive drive. Laramie responded with a third touchdown, a 57-yard run with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.
Campbell County responded with a 16-play drive that included three fourth-down conversions, one of which was a successful fake punt. The drive was capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Race to Pitter, making the game 21-7.
After Campbell County and Laramie exchanged a pair of punts, the Camels were able to get right back into the game on a blocked punt that led to a safety. The blocked punt went through the back of the end zone and resulted in a 21-9 score with the Camels set to get the ball back with just over a minute left in the first half.
CCHS wasn't able to capitalize on the extra possession and went into the half down 21-9.
The Camels came out of the locker room and fed running back Will Miller seven straight carries before eventually having to punt.
Then Campbell County held strong on defense and forced a Laramie punt immediately followed by a one-play touchdown drive. The one play was a 47-yard pass from Race to senior Angel Nava, making the game 21-16.
The momentum remained on CCHS' side after a forced fumble gave the ball right back to the Camels. The turnover didn't cost Laramie much, however, as Campbell County turned the ball over on downs four plays later.
That was the closest the Camels would get to a comeback, as the next drive Laramie scored on a 17-yard rushing touchdown to make the game 28-16.
Campbell County looked bound for the end zone during the next drive after a 42-yard pass to senior Hunter Kramer, but Race threw a costly interception at the 15-yard line.
Laramie put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard rushing touchdown to make it a three-score contest at 35-16.
The Camels were able to add another score on a one-yard rushing touchdown from senior Colter Rankin, but after a failed two-point conversion and the game at 35-22, Laramie was able to take a knee in the victory formation and seal the game.
The Camels showed signs of promise and nearly made a comeback but were ultimately put out of the contest.
They take the field again next week at home against a talented Cheyenne East team. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
