The outdoors has always been sort of a reset button.
If the daily grind is stressing me out to the point I don’t remember my name anymore, all I need to do is pack up my waiders, boots, a couple of fishing rods, a bag of trail mix and a few granola bars and head west for the Big Horn Mountains.
After 10 minutes or so, Interstate 90 breaches a hill and the snow-capped mountains jut into the sky-blue background. All worries are forgotten with the knowledge that I’ll be tromping around the woods with no pressing responsibilities for a couple of hours.
For a moment, it feels like quarantine life, social distancing, toilet paper hoarding and everything else that comes with the COVID-19 pandemic were all just one big nightmare that never really happened.
The weather has been warming and more opportunities for outdoor activity are opening in the region. The ban on camping in state parks for Wyoming residents only is going to be lifted effective May 15 as well.
In the Buffalo region, fishing reports have been sketchy. Clear Creek is open from the Tie Hack reservoir dam on down. Lake De Smet is almost completely free of ice, Healy Reservoir is clear of ice and the muddy guard reservoirs are open as well.
Tie Hack and other higher-elevation lakes west of Buffalo are still covered in ice, however.
During this time, Jim Williams of the Sports Lure in Buffalo said the best thing to fly fish with are streamers like wooly buggers and small nymphs and midges to get under the water. There may be top water fly hatches approaching with the warmer weather that could change the way people should fish.
“If it keeps warming up like this every day, we’re going to start getting hatches in the evenings and late afternoons,” Williams said. “But it’s been cold enough at night that that’s been keeping it down.”
Near Sheridan, the lower part of the Tongue River is fishing well with nymphs and midges on the fly rod and small spinners like Panther Martins or KastMasters on the spinning rod. The top of the mountain range is still covered in snow.
Chaz Davis, shop manager at the Fly Shop of the Bighorns, said that fishing has been fair in the region, but the runoff from snowmelt will start affecting fishing more.
“You’ll probably be more successful right now with nymphs and wooly buggers, small streamers, that type of thing, but you can definitely find some fish probably poking their head up for some (top water) betas,” he said.
At Keyhole Reservoir, the lake has opened and the report from Sportsman’s Warehouse is that fishing has picked up. LAK Reservoir near Newcastle is open, and fishing there is getting better, according to the report.
Other notes:
- Sand Creek, a blue ribbon fishing stream near Beulah, is a solid, interesting and uncrowded place to try to catch trout. The fish are small, for the most part. The narrow, clear stream is difficult to get the hang of, but if you stay disciplined with small spinners or nymphs (on the fly), it is almost a guarantee you will catch fish. Near Sand Creek, the Grand Canyon of the Black Hills was recently protected for public use, and it’s a scenic place to adventure in.
- Crazy Woman Canyon near Buffalo has become more accessible in recent weeks with the warmer weather. In early April, a truck nearly slid into Crazy Woman Creek because it lost traction on the snow. I’ve heard of luck catching smaller rainbows in the canyon’s namesake creek. The rock formations in the canyon are a must-see for anybody living in or visiting the region.
- The Tongue River Canyon near Dayton has been very busy in recent weeks. The parking lot was full Saturday and some trucks had to turn around to park along the dirt road. Dozens of people were hiking the scenic trail that follows the river, fishing and even climbing the cliffs. The Tongue River Cave near the parking lot was closed in 2019 because of pregnant bats, and it will remain closed this summer. I have heard of excellent fishing in Box Canyon, a difficult to reach section that lies a couple of miles up the stream from the parking lot.
- Another place to adventure into is the section of Clear Creek below Tie Hack Reservoir west of Buffalo. The gate to get to Tie Hack was closed to vehicles last week, but you can park at the gate and hike about a mile down to the dam. Below the dam lies a pool that gives a great opportunity for larger fish, and then a trail follows the creek down for other opportunities at smaller trout in the pools along the way.
