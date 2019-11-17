The Pronghorns women completed a dominant three-game homestand on Saturday with another blowout win of more than 40 points.
Gillette College beat Williston State College (1-6) 90-48 at Pronghorn Center on Saturday. Gillette (6-1) kept the three teams that they played this weekend under 50 points, while scoring 90 or more in each.
“We’ve been working really hard for the last few months, and it’s just really nice to be home and to be able to be in front of our home crowd,” Pronghorns coach Liz Lewis said. “I thought we did a good job playing hard and executing our stuff for opening weekend.”
After the first quarter, the Pronghorns led 24-14. They didn’t allow a single layup, and all that the Teton’s could get to go through the net were short-range jumpers and one 3-point bucket.
The Pronghorns held a 15-4 lead within the first 3 minutes before going on a scoring drought that let the Tetons keep the score close at 20-14 with a minute left in the quarter. Pronghorns forward Molly Coleman scored a layup with 40 seconds to play in the first and guard Shelby Clark stole the ball and ran down the court with speed to score a transition layup with 25 seconds to play and push the lead to 24-14.
In the second quarter, the Pronghorns allowed seven points to the Tetons, keeping their shooters to the outside and attacking opponents with arms up at almost all times.
In practice, the Pronghorns have a drill where they hold a towel between both hands over their heads and play defense on a coach without letting go of the towel.
“(The coaches) said, ‘If you guys drop your hands, I’m going to make you walk around campus with a towel in your hands all the time,’” Pronghorns freshman guard Sydney Prather said. “It’s gotten better. We saw it this week. Our hands are up. We didn’t get in too much foul trouble this weekend.”
Prather missed her first two 3-point shot attempts of the first half, but she scored two in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds to help put the Pronghorns ahead 46-21 at the break.
Prather finished with a double-double: 10 rebounds and 13 points.
“Intensity,” Prather said about her style of play “I try not to think too much. I get there and I say, ‘These are my boards. This is what I’m going to do. This is my game.’”
The Pronghorns outscored the Tetons 44-27 in the second half to close out the rout.
Kobe King-Hawea led Gillette with 20 points, shooting 9-for-16 from the field. Point guard Skylar Patton was second with 18 points.
Gillette shot 50% from the field and held Williston state to 35% shooting. The team led the rebound battle 47-28 and tallied 23 assists.
“They had big size, big bodies on us,” King-Hawea said. “So we tried to ride the big bodies outside the key so they wouldn’t score in the paint.”
The Pronghorns beat the Colorado Northwestern Spartans 95-47 in their home opener Thursday then beat up on the Dawson Community College Buccaneers 92-42 on Friday.
“Our goal is just to hold them under 50 and be disciplined defensively,” King-Hawea said, adding the offensive goal has been to score 100.
The Pronghorns have won their last six games after a 1-point loss in the first game of the season to the Wyoming All-Stars, a team unaffiliated with a university or college.
Gillette College is scheduled to play Miles Community College next at the Pronghorn Center at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.