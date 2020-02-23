The No. 21 Gillette College women’s basketball team concluded its regular season with a 96-71 victory over Eastern Wyoming College.
The Pronghorns (26-4) had three players record 20 points or more, and they shot 58.5% from the field as a team, to defeat the Lancers (16-13) at the Pronghorn Center on Saturday afternoon.
Gillette freshman Kobe King-Hawea led with 25 points, sophomore Skylar Patton had a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists, and freshman Sydney Prather scored 24 points.
Teila McInerney and Molly Coleman, both sophomores, scored 11 each.
The Pronghorns tallied 30 assists and shot 17-31 from three range. They outrebounded the Lancers 45-23.
Eastern Wyoming’s Emilia Axelsson led her team with 16 points.
Gillette finishes the regular season having lost four total games. The team lost to the Wyoming All-Stars in the first game of the season, and it lost to No. 16 Casper College three times.
