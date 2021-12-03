Reilly Wilson had every intention of playing college soccer.
Wilson, a senior at Campbell County High School, had her mind made up that she would join the University of Providence soccer team next fall in Great Falls, Montana. She would run one last cross-country season and one more indoor track season before shifting all of her focus into soccer.
But during her final season on the Campbell County cross-country team, Wilson’s decision to play soccer seemed less and less certain as the season went on. That’s because Wilson was slowly becoming one of the best cross-country runners in the state.
Wilson finished inside the top 5 during seven of the first eight races leading up to the Class 4A state meet in Ethete. She finished third in the Class 4A East conference meet with a time of 19 minutes, 57.26 seconds at Cam-plex Park.
At state, Wilson finished seventh with a time of 19:42.76.
A month before the state meet, Wilson had started to reconsider her future as an athlete. While she always has been passionate about the game of soccer, it was starting to make more sense to try and pursue a roster spot for cross-country at the college level.
Wilson took it upon herself to reach out to coaches and get her name out there. One coach, Tony Arnston, immediately replied to an email Wilson sent him about potentially running for the Argos.
“I started thinking that I needed to keep my options open because I really enjoy running and I’m really good at it,” Wilson said. “I know I’m better at running than soccer so why not try to pursue this?
“He got back to me right away and he was all gung-ho and super excited.”
Wilson made the decision official Wednesday by signing her national letter of intent to run cross-country for Providence. Having the decision finalized is a big sense of relief thinking ahead to her final soccer season at CCHS in the spring.
“It definitely puts more ease on me,” Wilson said. “Now I don’t have this pressure of feeling like I have to do everything perfect for college coaches. I’ll be able to enjoy it more and think more for my teammates rather than myself and my own performance.”
A big motivator in deciding to stick with running was Wilson’s dominant senior season on the trails. She saw how much she was able to improve throughout the course of the season, which makes her want to do it all over again next year in college.
“I get a lot of joy from running,” Wilson said. “I just get to go out there and be all by myself and that’s when you realize, ‘Hey, this is me doing this. It’s me that’s doing this, and I’m proud of myself.’
“I get to push myself to do something not a lot people do.”
Wilson’s had her mind made up about her major since the seventh grade. She will study forensic science in the classroom in Great Falls.
Wilson doesn’t know exactly where the career path will lead her but she wants to be in a field that helps people. UP was the closest college to Gillette with a forensic science program which was also a big factor in her decision, she said.
Wilson is excited and grateful to continue running at the college level. But that doesn’t mean she won’t miss playing soccer. Her senior season this spring will be a bittersweet experience for the future college runner.
Regardless of the outcome, her last organized soccer game will surely be an emotional one.
“I’m definitely going to cry for that one,” Wilson said.
