Pronghorn women’s basketball defeated the Pioneers of Miles Community College 81-68 in their first game back from the holiday break in Miles City, Montana on Thursday.
The two Australians on Gillette College — Kobe King-Hawea and Molly Coleman — led the team by combining for 45 points. King-Hawea scored 24 points on 11-24 shooting, and Coleman shot 10-14 field goals for 21 points. Coleman also recorded 10 rebounds to lead the team and mark a double-double.
The Pronghorns (14-2) shot 43% from the field while the Pioneers shot 34%. The Pioneers leading scorer Binta Salawu tallied 32 points.
Gillette College is scheduled to play next at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Western Wyoming Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.