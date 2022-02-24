The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team finished the regular season with a 54-37 win over crosstown Campbell County on Thursday at TBHS.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings and took control of the game early. Thunder Basin started the first quarter with a 13-2 run before ending the period with a 17-6 lead.
The Bolts continued to pile on in the second quarter and took a 31-13 lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, Campbell County was able to put together a better offensive attack but still trailed 45-28 after the third quarter. Thunder Basin was able to run the majority of the clock out in the fourth quarter to seal the win 54-37.
Senior Gabby Mendoza led the Bolts in scoring with 18 points on senior night. Junior Joelie Spelts finished with 15 points and junior Laney McCarty with nine. For the Camels, sophomore Cami Curtis led the way with 18 points.
Thunder Basin finished the regular season with a 17-4 record and 9-1 in conference play. The Camels fell to 6-15 and 3-7 on the year. The Bolts swept the crosstown series after beating the Camels 70-57 last month at CCHS.
The Bolts secured the East No. 2 seed for the regional tournament next weekend in Cheyenne. The Camels will have either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending on Friday's game between Kelly Walsh and Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.