One play for 80 yards.
That’s how Saturday’s scrimmage started for running back Jaxon Pikula and the Thunder Basin High School football team.
After two weeks of practice, the Bolts finally were at 100% and allowed to hit somebody over the weekend. Sporting all black jerseys, the offensive scored two touchdowns in 26 plays, while the No. 1 defense pitched a shutout when it was on the field.
TBHS coach Trent Pikula told his defensive players that they “kind of killed it” following the scrimmage. He later added that the defense has been a few steps ahead of the offense at the preseason scrimmage every year he’s coached.
“In all my years coaching, I don’t think there’s been a scrimmage where the offense just comes out clicking,” he said. “Even last year with all those guys, we came out and struggled at times. Defense is more read and react.”
Senior linebacker Hunter Lunberg was a standout for the No. 1 defense and coach Pikula said to expect him to be in on a lot of tackles this season. The defense allowed just over 30 yards and Lunberg was in on a handful of tackles.
He, along with three other talented linebackers, have big shoes to fill following the graduation of University of Wyoming commit Caleb Driskill. But Lunberg learned a lot from last season’s Defensive Player of the Year and is looking forward to stepping up into that role.
“I kind of want to lead the defense just like Caleb did last year and have multiple leaders step up and fill the gap,” Lunberg said. “I felt like our whole defense is coming together right off the bat.
“We’re starting out just like last year. Our defense is going to be a big part of us winning games.”
The only turnover on the day was forced during the No. 1 defense’s second go-round. Linebacker Michael Coleman, who also was in on multiple tackles, read junior Ethan Cox’s eyes over the middle to make the interception.
Offensively, the Bolts couldn’t have gotten off to a better start Saturday, with Jaxon Pikula swinging off the left side of the line and outrunning the defense for an 80-yard touchdown.
The senior running back spent much of the summer packing on muscle ahead of his final high school season. He finished with 158 rushing yards on seven carries and gave his offensive line all the credit.
“That was pretty cool,” Jaxon Pikula said about taking the first play for a long touchdown. “I didn’t get touched and I can’t thank the O-line enough for that.
“Offense to me is offensive line. If you have a good offensive line, you have a good offense.”
The other highlight play came from senior wide receiver Ty Myers, who made a contested one-handed touchdown catch during the offense’s second session. It was the second straight year Myers made a difficult one-handed catch during the scrimmage.
“I saw I got the inside release and had the guy beat. I knew I was going to be open and Bake (quarterback Ryan Baker) put it in a good spot for me to go up and get it,” Myers said. “It definitely feels good and it gets everyone else hyped up.”
As a unit, the Bolts gained 228 yards on 26 plays, with Pikula and Myers scoring the two touchdowns. Junior quarterbacks Cox and Baker split reps. Baker completed 4 of 6 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown, while Cox completed 3 of 7 passes for 18 yards.
Coach Pikula said he and the staff will sit have to discuss final roster positions, including the starting quarterback.
“I think in a lot of spots we are ahead of where we were last year,” he said. “I really liked what I saw defensively and at times we looked really good on offense.”
