Gillette high school swimmers returned to the pool Saturday to close out their holiday break with a four-team dual meet at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
Thunder Basin High School beat Buffalo 93-62 and lost to Casper Kelly Walsh 112-64. Campbell County tied Buffalo at 66 and lost to Kelly Walsh 117-50.
“It went pretty well. It’s hard to keep everybody here for Christmas break and the training’s different,” Bolts coach Jade Moser said. “Despite all that, I think we competed pretty well.”
The Bolts had three athletes win events in junior Caleb Carsrud, sophomore Isaiah Haliburton and senior Landon Hoffman.
- Carsrud finished won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.25. He also managed a second-place spot in the 100-yard butterfly.
- Haliburton was first in 1-meter diving by a wide margin with 254.90 points. The next closest was Kelly Walsh’s Zion Graham, who scored a 185.55. The Class 4A qualifying score is 180.
- Hoffman won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.20. Freshman teammate Brayden Rech was second in the event, touching just 0.02 seconds after Hoffman.
“He is very motivated and he works really hard, and I expect him to just keep getting better,” Moser said about Rech, a first-year high school swimmer for the Camels.
Campbell County High School had two individual event winners in juniors Eli Andrews and Caden Morton.
- Andrews was first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.51 seconds.
- Morton was first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.90.
The Camels top upperclass swimmers — Andrews, Morton, senior Nate King and senior Corte Christensen — each had top five finishes in two events. The four also competed in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays, finished second in both.
There are few swimmers on the CCHS team, but the few they have can put up competitive times.
“Those four guys did a good job and got some good victories for us,” Camels coach Phil Rehard said. “That’s pretty much how the rest of our season’s going to go. Those four guys should be placing pretty high in their individual events, and just depending on what relays we put together, we should be able to have two pretty good, strong relays with those four.”
The Camels and Bolts practiced almost every day during the winter break, the coaches said.
Campbell County hosts Laramie on Friday in the next meet of the boys’ swimming season.
