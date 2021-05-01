The Campbell County High School girls soccer team dropped a pair of conference games at home this weekend. The Camels lost 2-0 to Cheyenne East Friday night and 3-1 to Cheyenne Central Saturday afternoon at CCHS.
Against Cheyenne East, the Camels battled and had a handful of scoring opportunities but weren't able to capitalize. The two teams went into halftime deadlocked at 0-0 but East was able to take the lead early in the second half.
Taylor Miller was able to net a goal a little over five minutes into the second half to put the Thunderbirds up 1-0. Miller wasn't done, scoring her second goal of the game with 5:39 left for added insurance before the final horn.
Against Central, the Camels lone goal came off a penalty kick from Aubry DeWine.
The pair of losses drops the Camels to 3-8 on the season and 3-5-0-1 in conference play. Campbell County will end the regular season with a pair of crucial conference games against Sheridan and Thunder Basin.
The Camels will travel to Sheridan to play the Broncs at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening before ending the season with a crosstown game with Thunder Basin Thursday night at TBHS.
Campbell County will host the regional tournament starting May 13.
