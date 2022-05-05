The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 12-0 on the year and 11-0 in conference play with a big 9-0 win over Campbell County on Thursday at CCHS.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings.
Thunder Basin took an early lead with an Attie Westbrook goal less than 2 minutes into the game. Westbrook scored her second goal 9 minutes later off an assist by Cena Carlson to put the Bolts up 2-0.
Carlson scored her first goal of the game in the 12th minute and Brooke Dunham made it a four-goal lead with a goal off a corner kick from Alex Michael in the 16th minute.
Carlson put the Bolts up 5-0 with a goal in the 25th minute, Caitlyn Garland scored her first goal in the 31st minute and Dunham scored her second goal off an assist by Michael in the 32nd minute to give Thunder Basin a 7-0 lead going into the halftime break.
The Bolts scored two more times in the final 40 minutes of the game. Carlson completed her hat trick with a goal early in the second half and Westbrook completed her own hat trick with a goal in the 77th minute to bring the game to its final score of 9-0.
Campbell County ended the regular season with a 3-9-2 record and a 2-8-2 conference record. Thunder Basin will finish the regular season with a home matchup with Sheridan on Friday.
The Bolts will host the Broncs at 6 p.m. at TBHS.
