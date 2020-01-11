FARGO, N.D. — The Wyoming wrestling team piled up eight wins as the Cowboys rolled overt North Dakota State 34-6 Friday night in Fargo.
Hayden Hastings at 174 pounds and Brian Andrews at heavyweight recorded the two pins for the Pokes. Wyoming improves to 4-6 overall on the season and 2-0 in Big 12 duals.
Redshirt freshman Trevor Jeffries, a three-time state champion from Gillette, played a key role in the win. He was the second Cowboy to take the mat and gave his team a 6-0 lead with an upset win at 141 pounds.
“That was a breath of fresh air,” UW coach Mark Branch said. ”Those first three guys kind of set the tone for us. We were underdogs at 141 and 149 tonight and to have two upsets to begin, I think it captured the momentum for us and quieted their crowd.”
The dual began at 133 pounds, with the most-anticipated matchup of the evening — No. 6 Montorie Bridges vs. 12th-ranked Cam Sykora of NDSU.
Bridges gave the Pokes a quick start, as he used a three-point second period to help him prevail over Sykora, 6-4. The win marks Bridges’ ninth straight.
“They were looking to get momentum to start the dual at that weight, but I felt like Montorie executed some things we focused on this week and worked on in practice,” Branch said. “He did a great job of riding and being tough in the top position and then chaining his moves together.”
Next up, was Jeffries. He lengthened UW’s team lead thanks to a takedown in the first sudden victory period, beating North Dakota’s Sawyer Degen, 4-2.
Jeffries was a star during his time at Thunder Basin High School, going 47-1 his senior season and winning the 145-pound state championship in 2018.
Jeffries wrestled at Campbell County High School as a sophomore and junior, but the result was still the same. He finished as the 138-pound state champion and had a record of 37-1 as a junior, after winning at 132 pounds the previous season.
Jeffries is 16-12 this season at Wyoming, including five pins. His win against the Bison helped set the tone and UW kept rolling on Friday night.
At 149 pounds, UW’s Jaron Jensen kept the victories rolling as he picked up a 4-3 win. He trailed heading into the third period, but took a brief 3-2 lead thanks to a reversal.
North Dakota’s Jaden VanMaanen was able to tie the bout late with an escape, but thanks to the Riding Time bonus point, Jensen prevailed and put the Cowboys up 9-0 in the match.
“Those are important things to do on the road. It’s important to win early and keep the crowd out of it,” Branch said. “Even in our losses, the way we came back in those matches and the way the guys fought back, it kind of kept the crowd out of it still.”
North Dakota State (4-4) got its two wins at 157 and 165 pounds as UW’s Dewey Krueger and Cole Moody dropped their respective matches, 8-4 and 10-7.
Wyoming got back on track at 174, as Hayden Hastings’ return to the lineup was a memorable one. Hastings pinned NDSU’s Lorenzo De La Riva early in the second period. He was in control of the match from the outset, scoring six quick points in the first period and led 6-1 after one.
“That was a big win for Hayden coming back, especially since he lost to De La Riva last season at the Big 12 Tournament,” Branch said. “He was aggressive right away and put (De La Riva) on his back twice. That really took the wind out of NDSU’s sails I thought.”
Then Tate Samuelson earned a major decision victory at 184 pounds over Noah Cressell, 10-1.
Samuelson had a workmanlike effort, recording a takedown in the first and second period, and took a 5-0 lead into the final period. In the third, Samuelson had two more takedowns to go up 9-1 and then got the riding time bonus.
At 197, Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan pulled out an exciting victory over Cordell Eaton, 4-3. Buchanan, who trailed most of the match, secured a takedown near the edge of the mat with just seven seconds left to earn a thrilling victory and put UW up 22-6.
Brian Andrews put the exclamation point on the evening for the Cowboys, when he pinned No. 25 Brandon Metz in just 53 seconds to push the margin 28-6 in the dual. Doyle Trout rounded-out the evening with a forfeit win at 125 pounds.
Wyoming now shifts its focus to the South as another Big 12 opponent is on tap Sunday, as the Cowboys face South Dakota State at noon in Brookings.
