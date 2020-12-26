When one player scores 38 points in a game, the question becomes how involved were his four teammates with him on the court? Is he just chucking up shots and hoping they fall?
Thunder Basin High School junior Deegan Williams proved the answer for the Bolts boys is no as he hit for 38 points against Rock Springs last weekend. While he led the team in scoring, eight other Bolts also scored during a lopsided 80-51 win.
Williams is a shooter, but so are his teammates. The philosophy for the up-and-coming program is to find the open shot and trust whoever has it to make it. Starting the season 4-0, it’s easy to see the Bolts are doing just that.
“It all came within the offense,” junior McKale Holte said. “Most people when they drop 38 points, you think it’s just them taking a lot of shots, but he had a very efficient 38 points. We saw him getting it going early and got into his zone, so we just figured if he’s going to keep scoring then we’re going to come out with a win.”
William’s 38 points was about as efficient as it gets. The point guard hit on 15 of 18 shots, including 3-4 from 3-point range. He also was 5-of-8 at the free throw line.
“We wanted to play at a fast rate and we knew we could beat them with our press on defense,” Williams said. “We know that anybody on our team is capable of scoring at any time, and I just shot the ball well and got to the rim.”
William’s career-high output was special, but it wasn’t surprising. While his talent gives him the ability to score on any given possession on any given night, Thunder Basin’s style of play also allows anyone around William’s to have a career-high scoring night as well.
The Bolts playing style is pretty simple. If you’re open, shoot it. If you miss, shoot it again.
“I really like the way we play,” senior Andre Felton said. “Sharing the basketball as much as we do just brings us all together as a team.”
On the season so far, nearly half (49%) of Thunder Basin’s points have come from behind the arc. On Dec. 12 against St. Thomas More of Rapid City, South Dakota, the Bolts shot 14-25 from behind the arc at a 56% clip.
Five players sank at least one 3-pointer with six players attempting one. The Bolts offense creates shooting opportunities for all five guys on the floor, and everyone has to want the ball in any given situation, Felton said.
“We all get our chance at some point,” Felton said. “We put up a lot of shots in practice and we want that chance in the game.”
The Thunder Basin lineup lacks confidence about as much as they lack shooting opportunities — they don’t.
“We all know that we all can hit shots. We know what each other’s strengths are,” Holte said, adding that any given game, anyone could hit for 38 or more. “If we just keep moving the ball around, eventually we’re going to get the shot we want and we’ll most likely knock it down because we have all the confidence and trust in each other. I think that’s a huge thing.”
The No. 3-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball poll is picking up right where it left off going into last season’s state tournament. While the tournament was eventually canceled because of COVID-19, the Bolts led Class 4A in scoring at 72 points per game.
Thunder Basin also led the state in 3-point percentage at 39.4% as a team last year. The Bolts launched an average of 33.3 shots a game from behind the arc.
The Bolts 4-0 start to the season is a sneak peak for what the rest of the season could look like if the players continue to work and trust each other, Felton said. The senior, who was a wide receiver on Thunder Basin’s state runner-up football team, said transitioning into basketball has helped him get past a heartbreaking loss to Cheyenne East.
Ryan Baker, a junior on the basketball team, was the starting quarterback for the football team. Baker and Felton will soon face the quarterback who handed them the state championship loss, Graedyn Buell of Cheyenne East.
Before getting to conference play, the Bolts will next play in the I-90 Challenge tournament in South Dakota. There, Thunder Basin will face Yankton and Mitchell, both South Dakota teams.
Yankton will be a challenge for the Bolts, as the team has 6-foot-7 power forward Matthew Mors, who has already committed to play college basketball at the University of Wisconsin.
Mitchell High School also will pose a challenge with a 6-9, 190-pound center who’s committed to play for the University of Sioux Falls.
The Bolts will rely on boxing out and playing fast to counter the size of the South Dakota talent. Thunder Basin will play at Yankton at 7 p.m. Tuesday and at Mitchell at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
For game updates of Gillette prep sports, visit gillettenewsrecord.com and follow the News Record on Facebook and Twitter.
