The Campbell County High School girls swim team took third place at the state meet Friday.
The Camels ended the final meet of the season with a team score of 228, behind second-place Cheyenne Central (251) and first-place Laramie (370.50). Thunder Basin finished ninth out of 12 teams with a score of 31.
Campbell County brought nine qualified swimmers to Laramie to compete while the Bolts had four swimmers and four divers qualified.
Individually, Berkeley Christensen took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.19. As a junior, this was Christensen's third straight first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle at state. Zoe Gallion placed third just behind Christensen at 2:01.92 in the same race.
Camel freshman Syke Rehard took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.57.
Campbell County's Allison Granat placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.03 and second with a time of 54.14 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Zoe Gallion also took second in the 500-yard freestyle for the Camels with a time of 5:29.34.
Chistensen and Rehard took second and third place in the 100-yard butterfly with times of 57.29 and 1:01.67. Christensen's time was .28 seconds away from Laramie's first-place finisher Anna Roesler.
The Camels performed well in the relays as well, winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:49.89. The team consisted of Rehard, Christensen, Granat and Ryann Drube.
The team of Rehard, Christensen, Drube and Cydney Pfaff took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.93. and Granat, Gallion, Pfaff and Haily Creary took third in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:46.89.
In total, the Camels won four of the 11 swimming events and three individual state titles.
Thunder Basin
The Bolts ninth place finish included a first place finish in the consolation final for the 200-yard freestyle relay, which was good for seventh place overall. The team included the Bolts' lone senior Anna Talbott, Maci Wingfield, Kaylee Robertson and Madi Zach.
Thunder Basin's 400-yard relay team of Talbott, Zach, Wingfield and Robertson placed ninth overall and the 200-yard invididual medley relay team of Talbott, Sullivan, Walter and Wingfield took 11th place overall.
In diving, sophomore Maleah Cope took 10th place with a score of 328.80.
For more details, check Tuesday's print edition or gillettenewsrecord.com.
