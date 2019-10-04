The Thunder Basin High School cross-country team hit the road to Sturgis, South Dakota on Thursday with just two weeks until the postseason.
Freshman Brooke Dunham was the biggest standout for the Bolts, as the girls team tied for fourth out of eight teams. Dunham took eighth place, running a time of 20 minutes 4.5 seconds, while senior teammate, Meghan Hanson, took 15th at 2:52.3.
On the boys side, Zach Mansheim and Alex Draper crossed the finish line one after another, while the team placed eighth out of 12. Mansheim placed 29th with at time of 18:29.4 and Draper took 30th, less than a second behind.
The Bolts will run at home next week for the only time this season at the Wayne Chaney Invite, which starts at 2 p.m. Friday.
Camels enjoy rest week ahead of home meet
While the Thunder Basin cross-country team was competing at the varsity and JV levels Thursday, most of the Campbell County High School runners were resting.
Coach Trisha Evenson brought four boys and two girls to the Black Hills to compete in the Sturgis Invitational junior varsity meet, however.
“(It was) just kind of a rest week. Any kids who hadn’t ran all the other meets ran today,” Evenson said.
The top Campbell County finisher was freshman Jon Garibay. He ran in his first race of the season and took third place with a time of 19 minutes, 7 seconds. Sam Capron was second for the Camels with a time of 19:32.
Two girls — sophomore Nyomi Moore and freshman Lily Barnum — competed in the JV meet as well. It was Moore’s second high school meet competing in, and she beat her former personal best by more than 5 minutes, Evenson said, finishing with a time of 26:20.
The girls team will not be able to field a whole team of five runners late in the season as Evenson hoped for. There are five girls out for the team, but three have enough experience to run at the varsity level.
“They’re working hard, but it’s just too late in the season. A lot of varsity runners run in the summer and then come in and start training,” Evenson said With just three meets left in the season, “I was hoping to, but it’s not looking like we’ll be able to do that.”
Brant Morrison, a sophomore who competed in the state golf tournament two weekends ago and finished tied for 17th, is now running on the cross-country team. He ran a 19:45 at the JV meet Thursday.
The Camels will host the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite on Oct. 11 at Cam-plex Park in Gillette. It is the only home meet of the season for Campbell County and Thunder Basin. Sheridan, Big Horn, Buffalo, Douglas, Moorcroft, Newcastle and Sundance are expected to compete.
Last year, only Thunder Basin and Campbell County competed at the home invite.
“We love our home meet, and the past few years we’ve really ran well,” Evenson said. “It’s homecoming week (for CCHS) and that will be exciting too. A lot of times we are out of town for that because our meet is a different week.”
Thunder Basin’s results from Thursday in Sturgis, South Dakota will be attached to this story online. They were not posted before Friday morning.
