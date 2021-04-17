Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.