The Wyoming Mustangs lost its second league game of the season to the Salina Liberty (Kansas) 63-32 in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex Saturday night.
The Mustangs struggled on both sides of the ball throughout the entire game. Salina got off to an early lead and Wyoming was never able to climb itself back into the contest.
The loss drops the Mustangs to 2-2 on the season and 0-2 in league play in the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF). Total attendance was 3,600 fans, assistant general manager Richard Sickler said.
Game recap
The Mustangs started the game with the ball but quickly turned the ball over on downs as they were unable to get a first down in its first four plays. The turnover gave Salina favorable field possession for its first offensive possession which they quickly converted into points on a 6-yard touchdown run.
After a made extra point, Salina was up 7-0 less than five minutes into the game.
Wyoming continued to struggle to move the ball, turning the ball over on downs for a second straight drive on the ensuing possession. Salina capitalized on the Mustangs' stalled drive with points, making the score 14-0 on a 14-yard touchdown run with less than six minutes left in the first quarter.
On the team's third offensive drive, the Mustangs again turned the ball right back over to Salina. Quarterbackthrew an interception in the endzone just seconds into the second quarter.
The Liberty took advantage again with a 17-yard touchdown pass and a made extra point to take a 21-0 lead with 9:47 left in the first half.
After the interception, Sauedo was replaced by quarterback David Perkins for the Mustangs. Perkins didn't fare much better on his first drive, throwing another interception in the endzone to leave the Mustangs with a second straight turnover in the redzone.
Less than a minute later, Salina connected on a 34-yard touchdown pass to go up 28-0 with four minutes left in the second quarter.
Perkins was able to settle in for his second drive at quarterback, finding wide receiver Garry Brown III on the first play of the drive for a 40-yard touchdown strike to put the Mustangs on the board. Running back Jeff Carr capped the drive with a successful two-point conversion to make the score 28-8.
The momentum didn't last long for the Mustangs as Salina continued to poke holes in Wyoming's defense. After receiving the kickoff, the Liberty scored again on its first play of the ensuing drive on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
The controversial play drew a lot of boos from the crowd as Salina's wide receiver was lifted over the wall on the side of the endzone, but after another made extra point, the Liberty were up 35-8 with less than three minutes left in the first half.
The next drive, Perkins threw his second interception of the game, again in the endzone, to give Salina possession right back. After a big penalty call on the Mustangs' defense, Salina had the ball at Wyoming's 5-yard line for one last play with one second left in the half.
As time expired, Salina's quarterback connected with his wide receiver for a 5-yard touchdown pass to give the Liberty a 42-8 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
Salina started the second half with the ball. For the first time in the game, the Mustang defense was able to force a turnover on downs.
Perkins capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:35 left in the third quarter but the Mustangs failed the two-point conversion to keep the score at 42-14.
Salina responded right back with a 1-yard touchdown run of its own four minutes later. After missing the extra point, the Liberty held a 49-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Wyoming's offense started to come alive in the second half but it was too little too late to overcome the team's large deficit. Perkins connected with wide receiver Alex Noble for a 30-yard touchdown pass but failed the two-point conversion to bring the score to 49-20 with 14:07 left in the game.
But Salina's offense again answered back immediately with a 35-yard touchdown pass and a successful extra point to go up 56-20.
Perkins found Brown in the endzone for the second time on a 13-yard touchdown pass two minutes later to make the score 56-26 after a failed two-point conversion. Salina got the points right back with a 2-yard rushing touchdown and a made extra point to increase the Liberty's lead to 63-26 with four minutes left in the game.
The Mustangs would score the last points of the contest on a 5-yard Perkins touchdown run, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 63-32. After receiving the kickoff, all the Liberty had to do was take a knee and run the clock out to seal the team's first ever win over the Mustangs.
Salina remains in first place in the CIF standing's with its 4-0 record and 3-0 record in league play. The Mustangs are tied for last place with the Wichita Force at 0-2 in league play, according to the CIF's website.
The Mustangs will travel for the first time this season next week. Wyoming will take on the Dodge City Law (Kansas) at 7 p.m. next Saturday in Kansas.
