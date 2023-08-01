Over 300 kids were on the football fields at Energy Capital Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday morning for a unique opportunity to develop their skills and get some college-level coaching.

(1) comment

smeans42

Pretty amazing that a local guy is willing to put his time and money into helping so many young kids in this community. Even more fascinating; he's done it for six years. I had an opportunity to attend the coach's clinic on Friday and was impressed. The coaches were terrific. Many of the coaches were offensive or defensive coordinators for colleges in our region. Local student athletes have opportunities to earn scholarships and attend these schools. Without a doubt, all of the coaches in attendance respect and believe in Coach T. Maybe someday he could lead a high school football team in this community. A huge thank you to Coach T for all you do for youth football in our area.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.