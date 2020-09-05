Two weeks ago, the defending champ Thunder Basin girls golf team had to look themselves in the mirror after seeing they would’ve lost to Sheridan if the tournament would have been scored in a two-day format.
The Bolts knew they had to play better and Friday they showed their dominance against Sheridan and the rest of the field. They, along with Campbell County High School, were in Buffalo for an invite and the TBHS girls won by 38 strokes over second-place Sheridan.
“We were pretty excited about that,” senior Maria Farnum said. “It was a little bit of redemption for us.”
Farnum, the defending individual state champ, and senior teammate Karissa Tranas tied for first place with scores of 77, while junior Darby Barstad finished right behind them in third place (84). Arilyn Johnson also came in low, shooting a 94 to give TBHS four top-six finishers.
Even though the three scores taken were enough to run away with the tournament, Farnum said it was also “a reminder that we can do better.” She, Tranas and Barstad all thought they could have scored lower, but that’s also a confidence booster knowing there’s still room to improve.
“It was pretty fun to see all of our low scores at the same time yesterday,” Farnum said. “We just came back after (the Sheridan tournament), saying ‘We have to bring our A game next time and do better, make sure we’re not making those stupid mistakes.’”
On the boys side, it was the Camels who were closest to the top of the leaderboard. Shay Leupold fired a 77 to to finish one stroke off the lead and Brant Morrison finished in a tie for third with a score of 81.
CCHS coach Bryan Young said his top two boys thought they could have even scored a little better. He thought the course was playing tough and was pleased with Leupold and Morrison’s performance. He also liked the way Payton Wasson stepped up and shot one of his better rounds of 94.
“Brant and Shay played good, really good,” Young said. “And Payton, he had one of his better rounds, so hopefully he can keep that up going into state.”
Campbell County’s lone varsity girl golfer, Myah Hammerquist, finished in seventh place with a 95. Young said Hammerquist has been consistent all season and he had a short chat with her after the round to go over some things she needs to work on. He thinks Hammerquist could be shooting in the mid 80s in two weeks when the state tournament rolls around.
As a team, the Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys teams were neck and neck and tied for second place. Kaleb Balzer was the top finisher for the Bolts, taking sixth with an 84, while Colter Praus and Deegan Williams tied for ninth place with a pair of 85s.
The season is quickly coming to a close for Wyoming golf, with state just two weeks away. TBHS and CCHS won’t be going to Cheyenne as scheduled next week and will instead compete in match play against each other in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.