The Campbell County High School boys basketball team has a completely different identity going into the new season.
The Camels graduated all five starters from last year’s team, including point guard Luke Hladky who finished the year second in Class 4A with 24.4 points per game, according to WyoPrep.com.
This year’s team will feature a much more balanced approach in terms of scoring. Seniors Jason Fink (6-foot-5) and Logan Dymond (6-foot-1) have already cemented themselves as two of the vocal leaders on the team through the first few weeks of practice.
Fink is the Camels’ leading scorer returning this year. In 16 games, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and shot 42% from 3-point range. In a home game against Cheyenne South, Fink led the Camels with 30 points on 10 3-pointers, five of which came in the first quarter.
Having all-state players like Hladky and Jefferson Neary to learn from last year gave Dymond an example of how to lead the team now that his time has come to take over that role.
“It helped a lot to be able to play behind those guys because they were all skilled in their own ways,” Dymond said. “We were able to kind of take things from them and now me and Fink are able to take the reigns and be the leaders.”
To go along with a group of four seniors, the Camels also welcomed its biggest freshman class since coach Bubba Hladky took over in 2013. As of Tuesday, Campbell County had 25 freshman practicing in the gym.
“Our older guys have been doing a good job of helping them out,” Hladky said. “It’s a very big learning curve and it’s a lot different from playing junior high basketball when you move up to the 4A ranks.
“Down the road they’ll get it figured out because it’s a long season. We’ll probably need some of them to step up for us at some point.”
Freshman Mason Drube (6-foot-3) will likely start the season with the varsity team, Bubba said. Drube is used to the varsity spotlight by now after playing quarterback for the CCHS football team during the fall.
The incoming freshman class is the same class that ended the season 16-0 and won the district title at Twin Spruce Junior High in March. Drube scored 21 points in a 86-43 win over Buffalo in the title game.
The Camels will rely on playing fundamental basketball in order to be successful this year, Hladky said. That includes focusing in on the small and tedious stuff during practice so it eventually translates into games.
It’s inevitable that the Camels will rely on new faces stepping up in order to find success this year. Campbell County scored 1,218 points in 18 games last season. Of those 1,218 points, over 82% were scored by players who graduated.
“A lot of these guys have been prepared for this just knowing that we lost a lot of guys this year,” Fink said. “I know Austin Crimm and Logan put in a lot of work this summer and they’ll be vital parts of our starting rotation for sure.
“I have complete confidence in those two because I know how much time they put in.”
One of the biggest assets for this Camels team is the balance of talent between the four different grades. The senior class of Fink, Dymond, Crimm and Jace Walter will likely lead the team in minutes but several others will need to step up to serve in vital roles off the bench. Those roles could include juniors Kody Kline, Jeffrey Pelton and Nash Lutgen.
Campbell County has been know for its 3-point shot for decades and that’s no different this year. While the offense will look a little different in transition, the Camels still will be firing up plenty of jump shots throughout the course of the season.
The main goal will be to balance the team’s offensive approach and take what the defense gives them, Fink said.
“We’ll definitely be pretty team-oriented this year and we’re going to always try to make that extra pass,” Fink said. “We always say you can give up a good shot to give your teammate a great shot.
“We had a lot of good scorers last year that could get to the basket and I have no doubts that we have that again this year.”
Last year, the Camels missed the state tournament for the first time since 1987. It was crosstown Thunder Basin that ended Campbell County’s 33-year state tournament streak with a 68-59 win in the regional tournament.
The goal for this year’s team will be to make it back to state. For Fink and Dymond, the seniors want nothing more than to end their Camel basketball careers in Casper.
“I’m really excited,” Dymond said. “This is my last time playing basketball so for me it’s one last ride on the hardwood. I’m gonna leave it all out there for my senior season.”
Campbell County will start the season with the REMAX/Gillette Invitational starting Thursday at CCHS. The Camels will play Saint Thomas More of South Dakota at 8 p.m. Thursday.
CCHS will play Evanston at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Cody at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.