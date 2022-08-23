This year’s Thunder Basin High School golf team is seeing its highest participation numbers since the school opened in 2017.
Kameron Hunter — who’s going into his sixth year as the Bolts head coach — was encouraged by the turnout for the first day of practice earlier this month. Thunder Basin had 45 golfers show up including 35 boys and 10 girls.
The Bolts boys are coming off a fourth-place finish at last year’s state tournament with a two-day score of 688. Thunder Basin girls finished fifth with a score of 576. The Sheridan girls team and Jackson boys teams are the defending state champions from a year ago.
The promising participation numbers were a welcome sight for Hunter going into the short six-week season. The Bolts already had two tournaments under their belts before school even started.
Thunder Basin started the season with a one-day tournament in Sheridan on Aug. 10. The Bolts boys finished fifth with a score of 369 and the Bolts girls finished fourth with a score of 271.
Junior Bodie Williams led the way for the boys after finishing third with a score of 76. Hailey Westbrook tied for fourth for the girls with a score of 80 followed by Alyssa Harcharik in ninth with a score of 91.
Williams, Westbrook and Harcharik are three of the Bolts’ top 4 golfers going into the fall season. Ethan Shelledy will likely be Thunder Basin’s No. 2 boys golfer after shooting a 183 at last year’s state tournament.
Gavin Pehringer had an impressive showing in the season-opening tournament in Sheridan with a score of 87. Shelledy shot a 97, followed by Karver Partlow with a 109 and Drake Schilling with a 117.
Hunter uses the first handful of tournaments to round out his rosters on both the boys and girls sides. With such high participation numbers this year, it’s key for him and his staff to pick out the most consistent golfers to travel to varsity tournaments throughout the condensed season.
The Thunder Basin girls team has two team titles (2019, 2020) going into the program’s sixth year participating at the Class 4A level. The Bolts boys are still looking for their first team championship.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host their only home tournament of the season this week. The Gillette Invite will be played Thursday and Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course in Gillette.
The Class 4A East state qualifier will be Sept. 8-9 in Sheridan. Individuals who finish inside the top 20 on both the boys and girls side will qualify for the state tournament Sept. 15-17.
This year’s state tournament will be hosted by White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs. Teams can bring up to five golfers to state for both boys and girls teams with the top 4 scores being combined for a final team score in the two-day tournament.
