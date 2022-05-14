A pair of Campbell County High School athletes earned the 2022 All-American Athlete Award by the National Strength and Conditioning Association this week.
Seniors Berkeley Christensen and Remar Pitter both earned the award after being nominated by Camel coach Micah Christensen. The award recognizes the pair’s athletic accomplishments as well as their dedication to strength and conditioning, according to the press release.
Christensen prepares for UW
Christensen has been a standout swimmer for the Camels for the last four years. She committed to the University of Wyoming in September.
Christensen won seven individual state titles during her four-year career at Campbell County. Swimmers are limited to two individual events for a maximum of eight individual state championships in a high school career.
As a senior, she won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 7.56 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.62. Her mark in the 100-yard butterfly set a new state record, breaking the old record of 56.01 set by Campbell County’s Kelsey Ochsner in 2010.
Christensen was also named the Class 4A athlete of the meet at this year’s state meet.
Christensen won two more titles this year in relays. Campbell County’s team of Allison Granat, Ryann Drube, Rehard and Christensen won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.94 and Granat, Rehard, Christensen and Haily Creary won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.35.
Christensen won five state individual titles in her first three seasons as a Camel. She won two individual events as a freshman, two as a sophomore and one more as a junior last year.
As a freshman, Christensen won the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:56.11 and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.81. As a sophomore, Christensen improved on both of those times, winning the same events with times of 1:54.64 in the 200-yard freestyle and 56.87 in the 100-yard butterfly.
During last year’s state meet, Christensen took first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.19. It was her third straight 200-yard freestyle championship.
Christensen also finished second last year in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.29, which was 0.28 seconds behind first place.
Christensen earned all-state honors each of her four seasons at Campbell County.
Pitter qualified for state
Senior Remar Pitter won the Campbell County boys’ lone state title at this year’s indoor state track meet. He won the long jump with a jump of 23 feet, 6 inches.
While he came away with the state championship, he tweaked a muscle during one of his jumps in the state finals. Because of the injury, Pitter hadn’t jumped at an outdoor track and field meet this year until last weekend.
But during the Camel Qualifier — which was also Campbell County’s last regular season meet — Pitter jumped one time in both the long jump and the high jump. His 23-1 long jump won him the event and automatically qualified him for state. He also qualified for state in the high jump with a height of 6-0 which was good for sixth place at the meet.
Pitter has dominated the Wyoming jumping competition over the last two seasons. He broke a 28-year old long jump record during the Air Force Meet in Colorado with a jump of 23-9.25 during the indoor track season in February.
He became the first Gillette boy in Campbell County history to win a state title in the long jump during last year’s outdoor season. He finished first with a distance of 23-0.25.
Pitter also holds both the indoor and outdoor school records in the long jump. His 23-9.25 jump in indoor is a Campbell County record and the second longest jump in Wyoming history. His school record in outdoor is 24-4.5 which he set last year.
Pitter has yet to commit to a college for track and field but will look to finish out his Camel career strong at the outdoor state meet. The Class 4A state championships will be May 19-21 in Casper.
