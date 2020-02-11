Prep indoor track and field athletes from Gillette reported to Casper this past weekend for the second time this season for a 17-team invite.
The Campbell County High School girls team had the best showing, placing fourth of 14 girls teams. The lone individual winner for the Camels was Lauryn Love, who won the shot put with a throw of just over 40 feet. Teammate McKenna Hayes was third in the event.
Sydalee Brown was the other CCHS athlete to get into the top two. She placed second in the 200-meter dash in 27.42 seconds and also was sixth in the 400 and the triple jump.
Nyomi Moore also contributed points for the Camels. Her best result was fourth place in the 55-meter dash, clocking in at 7.77 seconds. She also placed fourth in the high jump with an effort of 4 feet, 11 inches.
The CCHS boys team placed ninth, with senior Vijay Pitter leading the way with a third-place finish in the shot put at 48-4. The Camels also had a couple runners work themselves into the top five.
Cameron Marcus placed fifth in the 16-lap 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:29.47, while Eli Jones also was fifth in the pole vault at 12 feet, 2 inches. Kaden Race was sixth in the 200 dash in 24.30 seconds for CCHS
Thunder Basin places 6th and 7th
The TBHS indoor track and field team was paced by the girls Saturday, as they placed sixth and the boys seventh. The Bolts’ top returning sprinter, Kezley Yeager, was the top scorer for the girls.
She was third in the 55-meter dash in 7.65 seconds before placing fourth in the 400 dash in 1:03.06.
Jozi Edwards also broke into the top three with a time of 9.28 seconds in the 55 hurdles, while Angela Young was solid in the sprints with a seventh-place finish in the 55.
Annakaye Pitter was a standout in the sprints, placing fifth in the 200 in 28.07 seconds.
While those four led the way in the sprints, Rylee Brandon was the top performer in the distance races, placing eighth in the mile with a time of 2:35.54.
The top placer for the TBHS girl throwers was Sierra Washburn, who was sixth in the shot put with a heave of 34-07.75.
The boys team was seventh with 36.5 points. Steven Mansheim was the top dog for the Bolts, placing second in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.41 seconds.
In the sprints, Donovan Hoffman continued to produce strong results, taking third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.75 seconds.
The other top finishers for TBHS came from the field events, as Rico Imus took sixth in the pole vault at 11-08 and Mason Mastellar was eighth in the shot put.
