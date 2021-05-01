The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer continued rolling with a pair of road wins over the weekend. The Bolts beat Laramie 4-1 Friday night and Cheyenne South 8-0 Saturday morning to improve to 12-0 on the season.
Thunder Basin went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings. After this weekend, the Bolts have allowed just two goals through its first 12 games.
Against Laramie, Kylie Hayes got the scoring started with a goal in the 30th minute, assisted by Cena Carlson. Laramie responded with a goal off a penalty kick six minutes later.
Coming out of halftime tied 1-1, the Bolts were able to breakaway with three more goals to secure the win. Eagan Clark scored twice in the 52nd and 61st minute off assists from Carlson and Brooke Dunham and Alex Michael finished off the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 78th minute to close the game out at 4-1.
On Saturday, the Bolts were able to take an early lead to come away with its second conference win of the weekend. Hayes scored less than a minute into the game off an assist from Michael and Carlson scored from an assist from Brady Deimling in the 9th minute to give Thunder Basin an early 2-0 lead.
Clark scored the next two goals in the 17th (assisted by Hayes) and 34th minute (unassisted) to give the Bolts a 4-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Michael scored an unassisted goal in the 55th minute before Thunder Basin scored three more goals in less than three minutes to close out the game. Dunham scored off an assist by Carlson in the 72nd minute, Hayes scored off an assist by Clark in the 73rd minute and Peyton Roswadovski finished off the scoring with a goal assisted by Clark in the 75th minute.
The Bolts will close out the regular season with two more games this week against Campbell County and Sheridan. Thunder Basin will host the Camels Thursday night at TBHS before traveling to Sheridan Friday evening.
