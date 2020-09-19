Jefferson Neary has been ready for prep basketball season since the Class 4A state tournament was abruptly canceled in March.
That’s why he was excited when he heard that he and his teammates would have a chance to redeem themselves this winter.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced a plan Thursday to begin the winter basketball and wrestling seasons on time.
Using protocols in place for fall sports as guidance, WHSAA will allow practices to begin for both sports Nov. 23.
“We continue to learn, monitor and adjust as we navigate through the current pandemic,” WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird said in a the press release. “We appreciate that the (Wyoming Department of Health) understands the importance of our activities to enhancing the educational experience of our students. Safety is still our No. 1 priority.”
Similar restrictions in place for fall sports, such as limited fans and social distancing requirements, will continue into the winter sports season, Laird said.
“With these two sports being indoors and considered contact sports, it will provide new challenges for all involved. This will again take a concerted effort, and the goal, as it has been this fall, will be to be able to successfully complete the seasons,” Laird said. “We believe the recommended restrictions will enhance our opportunity to achieve that goal.”
The plan came just days after Gov. Mark Gordon announced the restrictions on indoor contact sports was lifted.
While the season itself will look much different than a normal season with no multiple-day tournaments allowed, athletes are ready to get back to action.
“There’s going to be some changes but hey, we get to play ball,” Campbell County High School senior Jefferson Neary said. “We’re excited.”
One of those changes is the removal of the jump-ball at the beginning of games, with a coin-toss now determining who starts the contest with the ball.
Bench personnel also will be limited and teams should prepare for bringing their own warm-up balls.
For wrestling, students must shower after weigh-in and between rounds while mats are sanitized.
A complete list of rules and regulations can be found at whsaa.org.
Back to the grind
While Neary is still in the fall sports season with tennis, the news means he and his teammates can get back to the gym to prepare for basketball season.
Neary said he will remember for the rest of his life having the state tournament abruptly canceled.
He and his Camel teammates were in a shoot-around in Casper when coach Bubba Hladky approached them, telling them their season was over.
“I think about that day all the time,” Neary said. “It definitely left us hungry and thinking about what could have been. We never got a chance to show what we could have done.”
Though Neary was a junior at the time, he felt for the seniors who lost out on their final state tournament push.
“It was really hard for all of us, and obviously more hard for the seniors because that was it for them,” Neary said.
The Camels made the state tournament last season but didn’t get a chance to play before it was canceled.
“Making it to the state tournament last year was a big accomplishment in itself because of how good our conference was. We had six or seven teams that were solid and really could have made it,” Neary said. “We were really excited going in and we were ready to make some noise.”
Neary and his teammates tried to stay sharp in the gym after the tournament was canceled but that quickly became difficult.
After two weeks or so, Neary was bouncing back and forth between parks around Gillette because all the gyms were closed.
When the Campbell County Recreation Center re-opened in April, Neary and his teammates, as well as athletes from Thunder Basin, were able to strengthen their games not exactly knowing if the basketball season would be there waiting for them in November.
After Thursday’s announcement, Neary has one thing on his mind after his tennis season concludes next weekend. He wants to bring a state title to Campbell County.
“We set the bar high,” Neary said. “Our goal is to win a championship and that’s what we’ll be chasing all year. We’re really excited to play.”
