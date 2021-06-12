Both Wyoming high school basketball teams were swept by Montana over the weekend during the 46th annual Wyoming vs. Montana all-star series. The girls lost 55-52 Friday and 71-39 Saturday while the boys lost 109-105 Friday and 110-71 Saturday.
The annual series features graduated seniors from all classes across the state. Gillette had four players play in the games, including Thunder Basin's Gabby Drube and Sydney Solem for the girls and Campbell County's Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary for the boys.
The Montana girls improved to 35-13 against Wyoming since the series started in 1997 while the Montana boys now have a 63-27 record dating back to 1976 and extended their win streak to 18 games, according to WyoPrep.com.
Girls impress at home, struggle on the road
The all-star series features one game played in Wyoming and one game in Montana. The series opener this year was played at Sheridan College on Friday night.
The Wyoming girls led 52-48 with 2:15 left in the game but didn't score the rest of the game, according to WyoPrep.com. Drube scored 13 points in game one of the all-star series.
Drube was voted Class 4A player of the year and is a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award which features the most outstanding male and female student-athlete in the state. Drube will run hurdles at the University of Wyoming in the fall.
The Wyoming girls traveled to Lockwood High School in Montana for the second game of the series Saturday night. On the road, Wyoming struggled both offensively and defensively on its way to a 71-39 loss.
Boys lose a thriller in WY, suffer blowout loss in MT
Campbell County High School was represented well during game one of the series Friday night in Sheridan.
Hladky and Neary, both all-state selections for the Camels in their final season, combined for 38 points and nine 3-pointers during a 109-105 loss to Montana.
Hladky had a team-high 22 points which included five 3-pointers while Neary added 16 points and four 3-pointers.
Neary was able to tie the game 102-102 at the free throw line but it was Montana that came away with the victory on the road.
In Montana for game two Saturday night, the game wasn't nearly as close on the scoreboard as Montana built a big 31-9 lead after the first quarter and took a 58-27 lead going into halftime.
The lead didn't get any smaller in the second half as Montana came away with a 110-71 win to close out this year's series. Hladky ended the game with seven points while Neary had six.
