The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls outdoor track and field teams both won team titles at the Laura Chord Memorial on Friday in Newcastle.
The Bolts girls won with a team score of 165.50 and the boys won with a score of 134. The girls won six running events on the day and the boys won four. Results for field events were not provided on Milesplit.com.
The Campbell County boys and girls teams took the weekend off for spring break, CCHS coach Micah Christensen said.
For the girls, Jayden Friedly won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.97 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.37. Abby Arnold won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 42.33 seconds.
The Thunder Basin girls won three relays during this weekend's meet. The team of Friedly, Chloe Crabtree, Katelyn Mansheim and Gabby Mendoza won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 52.57, Friedly, Mendoza, Adelynn Matthews and Emelyn Schlekeway won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:22.35 and Crabtree, Schlekeway, Arnold and Rylee Rodgers won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 4:40.04.
Arnold finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:38.64, Mansheim finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.66, Mendoza finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.99, Rodgers finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:11.14, Matthews finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.61 and Schlekeway finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.23.
On the boys side, Steven Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.41 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.29. Carter Matthews won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:08.78 and the team of Bradley Ekstrom, Caden Parker, Gavin Oliver and Mansheim won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:41.37.
Ekstrom finished second in the 400-meter dash witha time of 53.27, Jesse Lujan finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.17 and Matthews finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.22. The team of Nicolas Black, Justin Dennison, Gavin Olver and Quinn Kalpin finished second in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 48.11.
Damon Foltz finished third in the 200-meter dash (24.47), Lujan finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.27), Derek Pitts finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (19.47), Foltz finished fifth in the 400-meter dash (56.22) and Spenser Erickson finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.93.
Both the Bolts and Camels will return to the track next weekend. Thunder Basin and Campbell County will compete in the Jerry Campbell Memorial on Saturday in Buffalo.
