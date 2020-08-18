Several football players from Gillette spent the summer preparing for the college season, but their efforts have been put on hold because of COVID-19.
Following the cancellation of the Wyoming state high school basketball tournament in March and then all spring prep sports shortly after, the hope and prayer was that the coronavirus wouldn’t upend college fall sports as well.
“With everything that went down in March, you felt for all those athletes across the United States,” said Dalton Holst, a former Campbell County High School standout and senior quarterback at Chadron State College in Nebraska. “You’re just thinking in your head, ‘Oh, it will be resolved by fall. It will be good by August, September.’ It really hasn’t. It’s just gotten worse.”
The state of Wyoming is still moving forward with high school sports in the fall. But many players from Campbell County moving on to play college sports are finding an extension of their final high school season, with many college conferences canceling or postponing their fall sports seasons.
The Mountain West Conference decided last week to push back its fall season, which puts Caleb Driskill’s first football season at the University of Wyoming on hold. Driskill was an anchor of the Thunder Basin High School team and a Class of 2020 graduate.
That was a few days after three local players found out their seasons at Chadron State had been at least pushed back.
Holst, a Camel and Class of 2016 grad, was set to become a fifth-year senior and one of the most successful quarterbacks in Chadron State history.
Last season, he broke the the program’s records for most passing yards in a season (3,119) and most touchdown passes in a season (33), while leading the team to a 6-5 record.
Now he and thousands of college football athletes have been thrust into uncertainty with the majority of the NCAA canceling fall championships. He and other players have been lifting and working out to prepare for the fall season, but now they don’t know when their next practice will be.
“It’s a little odd right now. It feels like July or June, because we should be in fall camp right now (with) practices, padding up and hitting each other,” Holst said. “We’re just playing it day by day, because you never know what’s going to happen. So much is changing.
“We don’t really know much. We don’t even know if we can practice this fall.”
Holst said he’s holding on to hope that Chadron can have a season in the spring, with the perfect scenario being a five-game schedule. He said that would account for less than half a normal season and may preserve another year of eligibility for players.
Still, Holst knows that this decision also could end the playing careers of many football players altogether.
“For money reasons, wanting to go start their jobs, some guys won’t take that year and just move on,” Holst said. “I would want to. I would try to get another year back if I could.
“But some guys will just want to move on with their lives.”
Holst was the only Gillette player on Chadron’s roster last year, but he was set to be joined by a pair of freshmen who graduated from Thunder Basin — quarterback Mason Hamilton and receiver Blaine Allen. Wright’s Dax Yeradi also is set to become a freshman at Chadron.
Hamilton, who will be Holst’s mentee in college, has already spent more than a month in Chadron prior to the decision to push the season back. Fortunately for Hamilton, his final college season isn’t at risk like Holst’s.
“The only good part about this is that I’m just going to be a freshman and I’m going to be redshirting under Dalton anyway,” Hamilton said. “That time behind him this fall would’ve been nice to learn and grow and get to know everybody.”
Hamilton said he’s thankful the season so far hasn’t been canceled altogether, but he foresees a trickle-down effect of moving the season back to the spring. Spring football and practices are a big part of the offseason and pushing the season back from the fall would make “everything different,” Hamilton said.
While Hamilton has been in Chadron for a while now, freshman wide receiver Allen arrived Thursday to move in.
He called it a “very homey” environment and said he’s already making connections with teammates. Allen, who also will redshirt this year, knows it’ll be strange not putting the pads on this fall.
“It’s going to be my first fall without football in a while,” he said. “I’ve always been playing football in the fall.”
For these former Gillette standouts, the closest they’ll get to an actual football game this fall might be watching their former high school teams during a trip home to Campbell County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.