The American Legion Post 42 baseball team made history at the Gopher Classic Tournament in Minnesota last weekend.
Despite losing in the tournament semifinals, the Roughriders became the highest-placing Wyoming team in the tournament’s 45-year history, according to the team’s Facebook page. Gillette finished 6-2 after losing to eventual champion Mankota (Minnesota) National 5-1.
The story of the historic run in the tournament was quality pitching. In Gillette’s six tournament wins, Aidan Dorr, Leigton Holden, Matt Newlin, Brody Richardson, Kaden Race and Jason Fink combined to allow just two earned runs in 39.2 innings on the mound while striking out 38 batters.
The Roughriders (44-27) will look to stay hot in their final regular season tournament of the season in Jamestown, North Dakota. In the annual Phil Brown Classic at Jack Brown Stadium, the Roughriders will face three North Dakota teams, including Jamestown, Mandan and Bismarck.
The Roughriders previously hosted Jamestown during the 36th Hladky Memorial Tournament last month. Jamestown beat Gillette 10-2.
Gillette began pool play Friday night against Bismarck. Results were not available before print deadline.
The Roughriders will play Mandan at 10 a.m. Saturday and finish out pool play against Jamestown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Pool play results will seed the four teams in a single-elimination tournament Sunday.
After the Phil Brown Classic, the Roughriders will have two crucial conference doubleheaders to finish the season. Gillette will host Cheyenne Post 6 at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and play Laramie for senior night at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Wyoming Class AA state tournament will begin July 26 in Laramie. The Roughriders are now in last place in Class AA East with a 1-7 conference record which would give them a No. 4 seed in the tournament.
In the conference standings, Cheyenne holds a comfortable lead in first place at 7-1, followed by Laramie at 5-3 and Sheridan at 3-5.
After state, Gillette will host the Northwest Regional Tournament starting Aug. 4 at Hladky Memorial Stadium. The tournament will feature American Legion state champions from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington state.
The regional playoff tournament also will feature the Wyoming state champion. As the host, Gillette automatically qualifies for the tournament even if doesn’t win the state tournament.
Last year, the Roughriders lost to Cheyenne Post 6 in the state championship game.
The Roughriders program is also hosting the Class B state tournament. Class B is JV teams with players age 17 and younger.
Gillette’s Class B team, the Rustlers, goes into the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the Northeast. The tournament features eight teams and is double-elimination format.
The Class B state championship game will be played at 4 p.m. Sunday at Hladky Memorial Stadium. A second championship game will be played at noon Monday if necessary.
The Gillette Renegades are playing in the Class C state tournament this weekend in Rock Springs. Class C features players age 15 and younger.
The Renegades also go into the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the Northeast.
The Class C state championship game will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday in Rock Springs. A second championship game will be played at noon Monday if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.