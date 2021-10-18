The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls cross-country teams hosted the Class 4A East conference meet Saturday at Cam-plex Park.
The Camel boys and girls teams both finished fourth while both Bolts teams finished fifth out of five teams.
Campbell County senior Reilly Wilson was the top-finisher from Gillette. She finished in third place with a time of 19 minutes, 57.26 seconds.
Camel Braik Hurm finished in sixth place on the boys side with a time of 17:02.78. Teammate Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 10 in eighth place with a time of 17:19.52.
Rylee Brandon was Thunder Basin’s top-finisher in 12th place with a time of 20:56.75 for the girls. Alex Draper led the Bolts boys team in 14th place with a time of 18:02.49.
For the Campbell County boys, Corbin Branscom finished 24th (18:25.39), Lawson Lutgen finished 34th (19:57.48), Deacon Cain finished 36th (20:32.77), CJ Gaskins finished 37th (20:40.55) and Brant Morrison finished 38th (20:49.13).
For the Camel girls, Kendra Jensen finished 14th (21:03.31), Makayla Mayer finished 20th (21:37.45), Jayden Haugen finished 23rd (21:43.67), Madison Melinkovich finished 25th (21:55.26), Bella Sheehan finished 29th (22:47.07) and Makeelie Hink finished 36th (26:11.62).
Behind Brandon for the Bolts girls was Abby Arnold in 15th (21:06.92), Clara Bourgeois in 19th (21:32.18), Megan Doherty in 27th (22:28.45), Syri Johnson in 30th (22:47.86), Adelynn Matthews in 33rd (23:38.76) and Madison Lubben in 35th (25:11.18).
For the Bolts boys, Patrick Hardesty finished 27th (18:43.50), Carter Matthews finished 28th (18:45.55), Spenser Erickson finished 29th (19:09.75), Connor Phipps finished 30th (19:23.76), Nicholas Juelfs finished 31st (19:34.20) and Brandt Coombs finished 35th (20:16.95).
The top 7 runners from each team qualified for the state meet, according to WyoPrep.com.
The Class 4A boys state cross-country race will be at 10:30 a.m. while the girls race will be at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in Ethete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.