Thunder Basin grad Caleb Driskill wants to expand his UW football role

LARAMIE — Caleb Driskill has embraced his role as the offensive weapon most fans have never heard of.
Driskill, listed at 6-foot-2 and 244 pounds on the University of Wyoming’s roster, hardly ever appears in the box scores. That’s because the Gillette native and Thunder Basin High graduate plays a position that is on the endangered species list in college football.
“I started out as a linebacker recruit, and then when I got offered (by UW), that’s when they told me they were going to offer me as a fullback,” Driskill said. “I knew when I committed that I was coming to play fullback.
“It wasn’t a hard decision. I think it was more just a surprising thing because I played in one spot my whole life and then, all of a sudden, your dream school wants you to play a different one.”
Driskill was rated the No. 1 recruit out of Wyoming by 247Sports in the class of 2020. As a senior, Driskill led Class 4A with 158 total tackles (69 solo) while adding 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and four blocked kicks, according to UW’s website.
Shortly after his senior season came to an end, Driskill came to the realization his days as a star on the defensive side of the ball were over.
“At first, I was like, ‘I don’t even know what I’m going to do. I don’t know how to play that position,’” Driskill said about converting to fullback. “That was probably the hardest part, just having no idea what I was doing. But once I made the decision, I was ready for it.
“That was the biggest thing, just coming in day one knowing what I signed up for and knowing that this is where I wanted to come play.”
Driskill redshirted his first year on campus in 2020 before appearing in all 13 of UW’s games in 2021. While he didn’t record any stats, Driskill helped All-Mountain West running back Xazavian Valladay rush for 1,063 yards on 209 attempts.
This fall, Driskill again set the tone at the line of scrimmage, serving as one of Titus Swen’s lead blockers during his 1,039-yard season. Driskill’s offensive stat line for last season: One reception for one yard.
“I’m not worried about the whole stats thing,” Driskill said with a laugh. “That doesn’t bother me. I’m more worried about doing what it takes to help the team win.
“I might get the chance to get the ball more this year, and obviously that’s exciting because everyone wants the ball, but if I don’t, it’ll be just like the past, where it doesn’t bother me. I’m just happy to do whatever it takes for the team.”
Driskill missed the final two weeks of spring ball after suffering a minor knee injury in camp, but he was able to make an impression on UW coach Craig Bohl before the injury occurred.
“He’d really become a weapon catching the ball time and time again,” Bohl said last month. “They think he’ll be out four weeks or so, hopefully that’s all it is, but he established himself as a guy to really have an impact. … He’s made great strides.”
Missing the home stretch of spring ball and UW’s annual Brown and Gold spring game stung, but Driskill is confident his knee will be good to go when fall camp comes around.
“I was bummed,” Driskill said. “You never want to miss time, especially when all the guys are out there practicing. You want to be out there with your teammates. It was definitely encouraging, though, with a knee injury, that it wasn’t anything severe. It could have been a lot worse.”
Bohl’s praise about Driskill was centered around his emergence as a weapon in the passing game to go along with his ability to block. Driskill welcomes any and all opportunities to catch passes, as any fullback would.
“That hasn’t necessarily been my role over the past couple years, but whenever you get a chance to get the ball, you’re going to want the ball,” Driskill said. “It was definitely something that I had always hoped would come to fruition for me, and now I finally got that opportunity and I made some plays.”
Driskill also spent this spring experimenting with where he lined up before the snap. Having already proved himself as a vital blocker in the running game, Driskill’s athleticism has earned him opportunities to get on the field in different avenues to go along with his duties at fullback.
“This spring, I lined up quite a bit at tight end,” Driskill said. “It’s a little bit different, and there’s a little bit of a learning curve, but the nice thing is that I’ve been here long enough so I understand most of the concepts and things.
“It was just about getting the reps to get to the point where you’re succeeding at it and you’re not just going out there and thinking the whole time.”
Driskill has earned the trust of UW’s coaching staff, as well as the running backs behind him, during his first three seasons in Laramie. Going into year four, Driskill wants to expand his role while still continuing to do what he’s already done.
“I feel like I’ve had a good couple seasons, so I want to keep doing that,” Driskill said. “Kind of like I’ve done this spring, I want to keep building my role.
“Coach Bohl always says, ‘You don’t ever stay the same. You’re either getting better, or you’re getting worse.’ Going into year four, every year you have to find something new that’s going to push you. This year, I just want to expand that role and maybe get the ball some more, but if not, I want to just keep becoming a better blocker.”
Born and raised in Gillette, Driskill’s childhood dream was to play for the Cowboys. Not only have those dreams already come true, but they’ve blossomed into a refined goal of bringing home UW’s first MW title.
“It’s pretty neat,” Driskill said. “You see these other schools, like Colorado doesn’t recruit Colorado and (Colorado State) doesn’t recruit Colorado that well. That’s one thing that’s been awesome about coach Bohl and coach (Shannon) Moore and the rest of those guys. They recruit Wyoming pretty hard.
“All of us collectively, this was our dream. Now we get to come here and do it together.”
It’s easy to get caught up in the monotony of spring camp and summer workouts. But every once in a while, Driskill takes the familiar walk onto War Memorial Stadium and remembers why he started down this path in the first place.
“Some days, you get caught up in the, ‘Oh, it’s day 12 or it’s day 13 of fall camp or spring ball,’” Driskill said. “You don’t start feeling sorry for yourself, but sometimes you’re just like, ‘Man, I’m tired.’
“Then you realize that this is your dream and you’ve worked your whole life for this. … It’s one of those things, going into year four, that you can kind of take for granted sometimes. Then you remember that you’re at the War, and this is what you’ve always dreamed about. It’s pretty incredible.”
Driskill and his teammates will rest up before returning to UW for summer workouts and fall camp. The Cowboys will open the season with a home matchup with Texas Tech on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.