The Gillette College women’s basketball team beat Northeastern Junior College 61-51 in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament on Thursday in the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.
“It wasn’t the smoothest game,” Gillette College coach Liz Lewis said. “We still had our ups and downs and had our struggles, but the girls kept fighting until the very end.”
Freshman Kobe King-Hawea led Gillette (28-4 overall) in scoring with 19 points and added eight rebounds. She shot 7-20 from the field, taking more than a third of Gillette’s shots.
Sophomore Brooke Gumber came off the bench to boost the Pronghorns with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Sydney Prather, a Pronghorns freshman, had a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points.
It wasn’t the type of game that the Pronghorns are used to playing, Lewis said. They only had eight assists when they’ve averaged about 13 a game this season.
“It’s a good thing we played defense the way we did because offensively, we were really struggling to score,” Lewis said.
The Pronghorns also gave up 18 offensive rebounds while grabbing 10 themselves. They shot 7-12 free throws and turned the ball over 18 times.
Gillette shot 43.1% from the field, while Northeastern (15-13 overall) shot 28.6%.
The biggest challenge of the season awaits the Pronghorns at 5 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
No. 21-ranked Gillette faces No. 2 Western Nebraska (27-1) on Friday, a team that beat Sheridan 84-49 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
“They kind of have the complete package,” Lewis said. “They can attack from any angle offensively, and that’s what makes them so good.”
The Cougars have won 25 straight games and have four players who average double digits in scoring. They turn the ball over the second least in the nation and they are seventh in scoring.
Western Nebraska is led by sophomore Tishara Morehouse, who averages 21 points per game.
“We play kind of the same style of basketball. I think it’s going to be a very fast-paced game,” Lewis said. “They’re also big and athletic, so we got to do what we can do to prepare (in) the next 24 hours because it’s going to be a tough game.”
