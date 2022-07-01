Mitch Holst wants to be remembered as a coach who taught his team how to play the right way.
Holst — a 1981 Campbell County High School graduate — took over as head coach for his alma mater’s girls basketball program during the 2001-02 season. In 21 seasons, Holst went 429-132 (.765%).
The longtime Camel coach stepped down at the end of last season. He transitioned to coaching the JV boys basketball team this winter.
Holst has long been known for coaching with passion. He’s an animated guy who wants to win the game and always expected the same from his players, regardless of how many minutes they played.
Holst’s legacy continues to grow even after stepping down as head coach. He was named the 2022 National Girls Basketball Coach of the Year last week by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association in Des Moines, Iowa.
It was Holst’s third time being nominated for the national award and his first time winning it. The recognition further cements Holst as one of the best basketball coaches — boys or girls — to ever pick up the whistle in the state of Wyoming.
A lifetime award
Holst has been asked by many how he won a national girls basketball award during a year he coached a different sport.
The award is based on lifetime achievements, Holst said. Despite not coaching girls basketball this past season, the NHSACA recognized Holst for his nearly 30 years coaching the game of girls basketball.
Campbell County won state titles in each of Holst’s first four seasons with the school (2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004). During that stretch, the Camels had a combined record of 90-15.
The Camels would go on to win seven more state championships under Holst in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Holst was nominated alongside Campbell County’s Haley Gray (girls softball) to represent the state by the Wyoming Coaches Association. The pair advanced to the regional stage where they were both selected as one of eight finalists for the national award for their respective sport.
Holst was a national finalist for the award in 2014 and 2018. Coaches can only be nominated for the national award every three years.
“I was humbled more than anything just from the other people in my category,” Holst said. “When you get there you’re just aghast with how many wins those coaches have and how long they’ve been there.
“The guy from North Dakota had 700 wins and the guy from Nebraska had 500 wins and the guy from Iowa had 470-some wins and those were just the people that were there.”
Turning a corner
One of the proudest parts of Holst’s career so far was seeing the tides turn for sports at Campbell County.
Holst grew up in Gillette and remembers the days when the Camels were the “doormat for the bigger schools.”
“Old-timers will remember that we were the smallest AA school — AA was the biggest classification back then — and I know I always had that in the back of my mind that no sport hardly ever had any success mostly through the 1970s and 80s,” Holst said. “Coming back and to be able to be a part of this school as it turned the corner, that was part of the lure for me.
“I remember the doormat years and I remember thinking ‘I’d love to be a part of the years where things start going right.’ ... It was like redemption, maybe. I definitely bore some scars from all that losing. Our football team was 5-4 my senior year and it was like we won the state title.”
The Camels boys basketball team went 2-18 during Holst’s senior year, according to wyoming-basketball.com. The coach remembers learning plenty of life lessons during those days, including learning how to grow as a team through adversity.
Any competitive person — whether its a coach or an athlete — never really learns how to lose, Holst said. But having dealt with so many losses during his playing career led him to be especially empathetic for his players during his coaching days.
“I just remember tons of people saying ‘Well you know you’re building character’ when we were losing but I was sick of building character,” Holst said. “I think having experienced those losing seasons, I don’t want to say you learn how to lose because I feel like I always took every loss as hard as the previous one but I think you can empathize with the group better and I always felt like that.
“Even though I was coaching through the era where we didn’t lose much, having that in the background was always nice when it ultimately came down to teaching life lessons.”
Helping pioneer the game
Any successful coach learns to adapt as the game evolves.
The game of basketball was significantly different when Holst started at CCHS as an assistant in 1994. The game has constantly changed over the last three decades but so did Holst’s coaching strategy as the years went along.
One of Holst’s proudest imprints on girls basketball in the state was introducing the run and jump defense at Campbell County. The man-pressure defense started as soon as the opponent threw the ball in bounds.
“It’s still really hard to do and I still don’t think I’ve seen another girls high school team try to implement it but I think that one was one of the things that was definitely our calling card,” Holst said. “The whole point is to double-team the ball in the back court as much as you can. It’s about forcing teams to play faster than they want to play. That’s something that I’m really proud of.”
Holst didn’t just run one of the most innovative defenses in Wyoming during his time as head coach. He familiarized his players with the five-out motion offense which is much more common now than it was 20 years ago.
“We probably ran that 80% or more of the time we had the ball,” Holst said. “It’s not as unique anymore and you see a lot of other teams doing it but it was definitely a byproduct of what coach (Mike) Curry and the Camel boys were doing for all those years.”
The offense featured all five players on the perimeter facing the basket. The offense has become more and more popular for both boys and girls teams with the emergence of the 3-point shot.
“We were shooting 3s more than most people were back then,” Holst said. “I feel like we were ahead of the curve for the most part because we didn’t want to just pigeon-hole girls into being just post players or point guards. We were flip-flopping them all the time.”
‘They will compete’
Holst never expected to coach girls basketball.
He started his coaching career on the boys side before moving back to Gillette. After helping coach the Camel football team during his first year back, an assistant coaching job for the girls basketball team opened up in 1994.
“Ross Hall hired me and he was very successful and had his own outstanding career in his own right,” Holst said. “I went into it with probably the same stigma and perception and stereotype that people have about girls athletics in general but I learned during the very first practice how competitive they were.
“I learned right there that they wanted to win just as bad — if not more — than the boys did.”
Holst has seen hundreds of local girls work their way through the Camel girls basketball program over the last 30 years. His least favorite part was the bus rides.
“You never really get used to those,” Holst said.
Holst also teaches history at CCHS. He didn’t enter into either career with the goal of making money. He teaches and coaches because he enjoys seeing the impact he’s able to have on the lives of so many players and students in Gillette.
“We always tried to play the right way,” Holst said. “By that I mean we never taught them to demean an opponent. You help your opponent up when you need to and win and lose with class and dignity.
“You feel like you’re in a war in a basketball game and you know you’re going to win or lose and you’re devastated when you lose and elated when you win. But that’s life.”
For years, Holst has been known as the loudest guy in the gym. But he coached the game with respect for both his opponents, his players and himself.
“I want to be remembered as someone who was firm but fair,” Holst said. “Passionate is one of those words that I always think about because you can’t fake that.”
With 429 wins and 11 state titles, Holst will go down as one of the greatest girls basketball coaches ever in Wyoming. But for him, no award would be possible without a little bit of help.
“This award truly just means that you had really good players,” Holst said. “You can’t win games without really good players and the girls we had over the years were just remarkable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.