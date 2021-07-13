Shawn Neary knew he wasn’t going to be an assistant coach forever.
The only head coach in the short history of the Gillette College men’s basketball program lost the job just over a year ago when athletics were eliminated from the school.
The Northern Wyoming Community College District blindsided the community June 25, 2020, by cutting all Gillette College sports programs aside from rodeo for budget reasons.
The news was a shock to Neary, who coached the Pronghorns for 11 years.
“Obviously, it was a really difficult situation professionally, but also for my family,” Neary said. “It was difficult, but the support of the Gillette people, not just the supporters of Gillette College but the whole community, was tremendous. Besides our faith and our family, it was the community that really kept us together.”
Already a legend
Neary started as a head coach in 1996 at Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana. During his 13 years there, he won 204 games and is the all-time career leader in wins at MCC, according to the school’s website.
Neary was hired to start the Pronghorns program from the ground up in 2008. He quickly turned the Gillette College men’s basketball team into a regional powerhouse and a fan favorite in the community.
During the program’s inaugural season in 2009-2010, Gillette College posted a record of 18-12, then made the jump to 24-7 the following year.
In 2014-15, the Pronghorns finished as the No. 9-ranked team (27-8) in the country and were even better the following year in 2015-16, when the team finished 35-2 and at No. 3 at the NJCAA tournament.
The Pronghorns made it to the national tournament again the next year, winning one game and losing one in the Sweet 16 round to finish at 32-4. In his final season at Gillette College, the Pronghorns were 26-6.
He led the Pronghorns to two Region IX championships and three NJCAA national tournament appearances. The Pronghorns’ highest finish at the national tournament was third place in 2016, which was the highest for a Region IX team since 1963.
In 11 seasons, Neary compiled a 268-70 record (.750%).
Moving on and forward
After becoming one of the most successful community college basketball coaches in the region, Neary found himself unemployed and looking for work after the NWCCD’s decision last summer.
It didn’t take long for Neary to find work. Shortly after the cut, Neary was presented with an opportunity to join longtime friend Mick Durham at Montana State University Billings.
Neary joined the MSUB men’s basketball program as a volunteer assistant coach. While he grew even more as a coach through the experience, the Yellowjackets were limited to just two games this past season because of COVID-19.
“I really enjoyed my time at MSU Billings,” Neary said. “It was great. Coach Durham is a coaching friend and he’s been a longtime friend of mine and I just really enjoyed it. ... Even though we only played two games, we had a lot of fun.”
After one year assisting Durham at MSUB, Neary was announced as the new head coach for Williston State College in North Dakota this week.
“I wasn’t the only person that was laid off last year,” Neary said. “But you just go through one of these experiences and you just have to grow from it and find a way to keep moving ahead.”
A new beginning
Now that he’s secured the job at WSC, Neary is grateful to be able to stay in the region and coach for a school he’s plenty familiar with.
“I coached at Miles for 13 years and we were in that league and so we played them from time to time. We played them a couple times when I was in Gillette, too,” Neary said. “I’m familiar with the program and I’m familiar with the school, so that sense of familiarity is exciting.”
The opportunity also presents the coach and his family a chance to start fresh. While all the emotions from having his basketball program cut from Gillette College will always seem fresh, coaching in Williston allows Neary to look forward rather than back.
“Obviously, I wanted to be a head coach again,” Neary said. “I wanted to be a head coach in a good situation that I felt comfortable with and this kind of all came together.”
Gillette will always be home to Neary and his family. But with no college basketball program to lead anymore and the future of Gillette College athletics still looking bleak, Williston State College is the best thing for him.
