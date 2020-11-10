Girls basketball
Sage Valley 7th grade B team splits with Bighorn and Tongue River
The Sage Valley seventh grade B team split two games against Bighorn and Tongue River Friday.
The Eagles beat Bighorn 38-3 before going on to lose to Tongue River 27-12.
The seventh grade B team has a season record of 3-2.
Sage Valley 7th grade A and B teams take down Twin Spruce
The Sage Valley Junior High seventh grade A basketball team beat rival Twin Spruce 51-13 Thursday.
The Sage Valley seventh grade B team also defeated Twin Spruce by a score of 50-12. On offense, the Eagles had eight of 10 players score in the game.
Wrestling
Sage Valley beats Sheridan 55-45
The Sage Valley Junior High wrestling team dualed Sheridan last Tuesday, beating the Broncs by a score of 55-45.
Wrestlers winning by pin included Christian Bailey, Peyten Alexander, William Alt, Brent Simms, Garett Breuer, Rylee Browen, Hadley Hudson, Mikeal Waldner, Truck Lowery, Cameron Pilcher and Houston Sundquist.
Wins by decision included Rylan McCormick, Lance Streifel, Ian Black, Landon Haluzak, Blake Edwards, Grady Cope, Peyton Percy, Emmitt Mai and Draedyn Johnson.
