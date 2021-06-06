The Post 42 American Legion baseball team had a disappointing first three days at the Rapid City Veteran's Tournament in South Dakota.
The Roughriders were 1-4 in the tournament against some of the best teams in the region going into Sunday's game against Miles City of Montana. But in the final game of the tournament, the entire Gillette lineup took some frustration out on the baseball by plating 32 runs in a 32-13 blowout win.
In six innings, the Roughriders accumulated 27 hits, 30 RBIs and seven walks. The seventh inning wasn't play because of the mercy rule.
Senior Brody Richardson led the way at the plate, going a perfect 6-6 which included a grand slam in the sixth inning. Richardson had eight RBIs and scored seven times after he also drew a walk.
Behind Richardson was Cory Schilling with five RBIs and Dalton Martin, Colten Gray and Jason Fink with three RBIs apiece. The Roughriders saw a total of 208 pitches in the game in 61 at bats.
The game looked to be a high scoring contest early on as Gillette had a 9-6 lead after four innings. But the Roughriders scored a combined 23 runs in the fifth and sixth inning to force the mercy rule into effect.
The Roughriders other win of the tournament came in a 3-2 contest over Mitchell Post 18 of South Dakota on Saturday. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Joey Sturdevant hit a walk-off double to score Kaden Race from second base to secure the win.
Matt Newlin earned the win on the mound by throwing a complete game and allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out nine.
In the tournament, Gillette lost 9-6 to Fremont, Nebraska, 9-5 to Bellevue, Nebraska, 14-6 to the 406 Flyers of Montana and 9-2 to Rapid City Post 22.
The win against Miles City was coach Nate Perleberg's 799th career win. After the tournament, the Roughriders stand at 27-11 on the season.
Gillette will return to the field for a pair of road games with Casper on Wednesday evening.
