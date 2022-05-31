A jersey number is perhaps the most symbolic part of an athlete putting on the uniform.
Mason Drube wore No. 26 during his first year playing on the Post 42 American Legion baseball team last year. During his first campaign with the varsity squad, he collected a respectable .267 batting average in 72 games. He also became the first eighth grader to ever make the varsity team in Nate Perleberg’s 17-year coaching career in Gillette.
Drube’s life has changed significantly since the end of his first season playing varsity baseball. The 15-year-old lost his father, Kirby, to COVID-19 complications in October during his freshman year at Campbell County High School.
Going into his second season playing for the Roughriders, Mason has gone through another big change on the diamond. He changed his jersey to the No. 24, the same number his dad wore during his time playing for the Roughriders.
But before he could switch numbers, he had to ask the previous owner first. That previous owner was senior Jason Fink.
“Obviously props to Fink for letting me get this number,” Mason said. “That’s a great teammate right there.”
Mason wore No. 24 during this weekend’s first annual Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament. The Roughriders freshman wore his dad’s old number during a tournament created in his honor.
Reliving his legacy
Mason — who also plays quarterback and was an all-conference basketball player for the Camels — has looked up to his dad all his life. Kirby was a standout athlete himself during his time at Campbell County.
Kirby was a two-time state champion on the Campbell County basketball team in 1993 and 1994 and was an all-state tight end in 1993 as a senior on the CCHS football team. He went on to start at tight end for the University of Wyoming football team from 1995-98 and played two years of baseball in Laramie.
Like his son, Kirby was also a stud on the baseball field. He played for the Roughriders during his high school days and was drafted in the 39th round of the 1994 MLB amateur draft.
“Kirby threw hard,” former teammate Steve Laasko said. “He was a big guy and he threw the ball extremely hard. He had a great arm and he could hit the ball a mile. I think he hit the first home run I ever saw go over that 400-foot sign.”
Laakso played with Kirby during Little League and again for the Roughriders in 1993 and 1994. The pair graduated from Campbell County in the same class.
The most glaring similarity between Kirby and Mason is how much they look alike, Laakso said. But beyond that, Laakso sees plenty of similarities between the father and son in the way Mason is already playing at the high school level.
“I think Mason’s definitely maturing a lot faster and he’s also got that same great arm,” Laakso said. “Mason has matured so fast for his age and he’s going to be a really good player.”
The Gillette community showed plenty of support for Kirby and the entire Drube family during his extended stay in a Colorado hospital. Campbell County and Thunder Basin’s volleyball teams both wrote “For Kirby” in marker on their arms for volleyball games and golf teams wrote the same message on their golf balls.
During a crosstown volleyball match between the two Gillette teams, both teams met under the net to honor Kirby after he died earlier that week.
The most recent gesture in support of the Drube family was the Roughriders — led by Perleberg — renaming one of their annual tournaments to honor one of the greatest players to go through the program.
The first annual Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament was played this weekend at Hladky Memorial Stadium. While the weather didn’t exactly cooperate for the four-day tournament, Gillette dodged rain and thunderstorms long enough Saturday night to hold a ceremony to honor Kirby and the entire Drube family.
In front of a big home crowd, Mason — accompanied by his older sisters Gabby and Madalyn — threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday’s game to honor the legacy his father left behind.
“It was a lot for me,” Mason said. “Everything that this community has done to have our back is just awesome. Coach Perleberg especially has just been there for me and he puts stuff for me in center field every time I get out there and it just makes me think of my dad.”
Saturday’s pregame ceremony wasn’t the only special part of seeing the first annual Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament in action. Gillette and Sheridan kicked off the tournament with a game Friday night.
Before the game, the entire Sheridan Troopers team met Mason at home plate to shake hands and to hand him a custom-made plaque in his dad’s honor.
“That really means a lot,” Mason said. “Obviously Sheridan is a really big rival in all these sports but it was just a really classy act for them to do that for my dad and for us. It was just really huge for us.”
Laakso has been a member of the Post 42 American Legion Baseball Board since 2010. He credits Perleberg for the idea of honoring Kirby with an annual tournament in Gillette. The team had custom-made yellow Wyoming jerseys made to pay tribute to his time spent at UW.
“It’s honestly the best part about being in this program,” Laakso said. “We see guys that we went to school with and now they have kids coming through the program. It’s good to see that tradition carried on and it’s great to create another tradition with this tournament.”
Baseball has always been a game of numbers. From batting averages to ERA and on-base percentages, baseball is a game that can be defined and calculated.
For Mason, the most important number this season is the No. 24.
“I’m just trying to relive my dad’s legacy,” Mason said. “Every time I put on this jersey I just think of him and I want to be like him. Everything he’s ever taught me just comes through this number.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.