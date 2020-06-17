The Gillette Roughriders’ trip to Omaha, Nebraska continued Wednesday, with one more stop on the way. This time, it was to face Brandon Valley, South Dakota, less than 24 hours after picking up a 14-3 win in Mitchell, South Dakota.
The Gillette Post 42 baseball team had an answer for every Brandon Valley rally and notched its third straight win, 13-5. Plate vision was a key all game, with Gillette taking full advantage of 19 walked batters during the victory.
Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said the Brandon Valley Lynx were trying to keep all of their pitchers available for the tournament in Omaha, Nebraska over the weekend. Seven different pitchers were used and the Lynx struggled all game to find the zone.
“That was the longest seven-inning game I’ve been a part of,” Perleberg said. “We didn’t swing at many bad pitches today or try to force the issue. We did have good plate discipline today and it paid off.”
Brandon Valley’s issue with command reared its head right out of the gate Tuesday. Gillette drew five walks in the top of the first inning, which forced in two quick runs.
The Lynx managed to knot the game at two in the bottom of the second inning, but Gillette had a quick answer ready. Three more walks loaded the bases in the top of the third, before Tanner Richards came through with a two-run double to make it 4-2.
With a strong wind blowing towards right field, Richards said he was trying to go opposite field with any hit. He admitted that he’s been struggling at the plate as of late, so the two-run double to give his team a boost felt good.
“I was just trying to do my job and try to get one run in. I was able to get a good pitch and get a good swing on it. … It was nice to help the team out like that,” Richards said. “Especially on road trips like this and playing good teams like we have, I think it’s very important to come off the bus and start it early.”
The one step forward, two steps back trend continued for Brandon Valley. It closed the gap to 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning, only to allow five walks and three more runs in the top of the fourth to make it 7-3.
The Lynx had one more comeback effort in them, closing the gap to 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning. But yet again, the Roughriders answered. This time it was a six-run outburst to put the game away.
Mason Powell doubled to start the top of the seventh inning, before Matt Newlin drove him in during the next at-bat. Six out of the next seven at-bats ended with a walk, before Powell fielded into a grounder’s choice to drive in the final run.
For a team that usually prides itself in being aggressive at the plate, Richards said it was a challenge seeing so many pitches land outside the zone.
“It was definitely a different day at plate. I don’t think any one of our guys are used to that many walks,” Richards said. “We all just tried to stay ready in case we were able to get a good pitch. They didn’t come very often, but I felt like when we got them, we were ready.”
On the mound, Perleberg said Powell gave Gillette the type of quality start he usually does — pitching three innings, striking out six and giving up two earned runs. The pitching performance Perleberg was particularly pleased about, though, was Bode Rivenes’ effort in the middle innings.
Rivenes was dominant in his two innings, getting five of his six outs by strikeout. Perleberg said that Rivenes didn’t look like himself during the last two outings, but has worked hard to fix some mechanical issues.
“It was really big to get Bode back on track today. We had some good sessions the last couple of days,” Perleberg said. “He was a different guy today and that’s what he’s capable of. … That was a definite bright spot for us.”
The 13-5 win moves Gillette to 20-3 on the season and sets up some momentum heading into a tough weekend in Omaha, Nebraska. They play Rocky Mountain, out of Fort Collins, Colorado, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to start their time at the CWS Creighton Prep Tournament. Then the Roughriders take on Millard South, out of Omaha, at noon.
Richards said Gillette treated Tuesday and Wednesday’s games as part of the tournament and the plan is to go 6-0 on the week.
“Going into the weekend, we are super excited to continue to play quality and good teams,” Richards said. “Our goal is to win every single game this weekend and kind of get a winning streak back together.”
