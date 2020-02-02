Friday night’s cross-town rivalry was the expected knockdown, drag-out battle through three quarters at Campbell County High School. That all changed when the Thunder Basin boys basketball team dominated the fourth quarter and pulled away for an 82-67 win.
Campbell County closed the third quarter on a 15-7 run to take a 56-53 lead into the fourth, but was held to just 11 points in the final stanza. TBHS made three big 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the fourth, then added a host of free throws down the stretch to complete a 29-11 run over the final eight minutes.
“To come in here and beat a really good Camels team and to play how we did that second half, it makes all of our guys feel good,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “I really like the way we persevered and we just stayed within the game plan and guarded a little bit better (in the second half). Then we started to make some shots.
“I just really liked our team defense and I loved our team offense.”
CCHS junior Luke Hladky, who led all scorers with 30 points, said that “it was just a tale of two halves again.”
The Camels led 41-34 at the halftime break, but this was the fifth time the Camels have let a halftime lead slip away amid a tough schedule.
“We were on the same page on both ends (in the first half),” CCHS coach Bubba Hladky said. “For the most part, I thought we did a great job. I thought we out-hustled them to loose balls and rebounds and then in the second half, I felt like that switched.”
Thunder Basin immediately hit the Camels in the mouth out of the halftime break with a 12-0 run to take a five-point lead with 6:18 on the clock. In a game of momentum swings and runs, that was one of the most abrupt changes.
The run started when TBHS sophomore McKale Holte scored an and-one layup on the first possession, then senior Mason Hamilton stole a pass and pulled up for a transition 3-pointer just 20 seconds later.
Hamilton added another triple in the next minute and sophomore Deegan Williams pulled the trigger on a deep transition trey to make it 46-41 with 6:18 remaining.
The Camels weathered the storm, though. Hladky went 3-of-4 from the free throw line and senior Ryan Schmit scored a layup in the next two minutes to tie the game at 46.
Thunder Basin regained the lead at 53-51 after a 3 by sophomore Ethan Cox with two minutes left in the third, but the Camels stole it right back. CCHS sharpshooter Jefferson Neary hit his only 3 of the game with a minute to play and then Schmit crossed a defender and scored in the paint with 26 seconds left to take a 56-53 lead into the fourth.
It was all Bolts the rest of the way, and the start to the fourth quarter was reminiscent of the start to the second half. Allen scored six of his nine points on Thunder Basin’s first two possessions, nailing a long 3 and converting an and-one layup to take a 59-56 lead.
Hladky did his best to stop the momentum after the Bolts jumped ahead 62-56 with 6:30 left. He scored the next five CCHS points to momentarily slow down Thunder Basin, but it wasn’t enough.
The 3-pointer that seemed to break Campbell County’s back came from another TBHS role player. Sophomore McKale Holte had given TBHS a 66-60 lead with 4:25 left, then junior Andre Felton scored his only points of the game to make it 69-66.
“We had a lot of bench guys step up,” coach Williams said. “That 3 that Andre hit was a huge shot.”
After a blow-by layup from Deegan Williams gave the Bolts a 10-point lead with 3:30 to play, the Bolts outscored CCHS 11-6 the rest of the way without making a single field goal. TBHS made 11 of 12 free throws the rest of the way, with Williams going 5-6, Hamilton 4-4 and senior Hayden Sylte 2-2.
The Bolts also had a chance to seal a win over Sheridan from the free throw line last week, but couldn’t get it done. Seeing the freebies fall when they needed them was exactly what TBHS needed.
“That was huge,” Hamilton said. “We’ve started shooting free throws more in practice and I just took it personal that I can’t be missing free throws anymore, especially after what happened in Sheridan.”
The 29-11 outburst from TBHS sealed the 82-67 win and the starters exited the court to a rousing ovation from the visiting fans. After an emotionally packed contest, those cheers were music to Hamilton’s ears.
“I know a lot of the people in the other stands and obviously they’re going to be chirping at you,” Hamilton said. “To hear your side of the stands going absolutely crazy and to have the other stands that were chirping at you silent, that’s the best feeling in the world.”
The win moves Thunder Basin to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in conference. This was a big result for the Bolts, coach Williams said.
“It’s a good win. It’s a road win for us, even though it’s just across town,” he said. “It’s nice to recover from that tough road loss (to Sheridan) right off the bat and respond with two pretty good wins.”
As for the Camels, they fall to 6-7, 1-2 in conference. It wasn’t the result they wanted in front of a packed home gymnasium, but there were still positives that coach Hladky took away from the game.
“We’ve made some strides the last couple weeks in practice and we’ve got to do it again next week,” he said. “It was disappointing for them. It’s an emotional game playing the rivals. It’s cross-town and they have some buddies over there, so it’s tough.
“At the same time, they know that we can progressively get better. I heard some of that talk.”
Leading scorers
Luke Hladky, who had 17 points in the first half, was the game’s top scorer with 30. The Camels only trailed for about three minutes in the first half when Hladky was hot. Senior Quincy Wofford was the only other Camel in double figures with 10.
The Bolts were led by Holte’s 20 points and the dead-eye 3-point shooter did most of his scoring with pump fakes and strong drives to the rim.
“I knew that when I got into the game, they weren’t going to let me shoot any 3s, because that’s what I’ve been doing all season,” Holte said. “My mindset was get to the basket, get people to maybe double me, help off me and kick it.”
Hamilton also had a big scoring game, dropping 18 points, while Williams added 17, including seven in the fourth.
Foul trouble
Both teams had their fair share of foul troubles. Thunder Basin suffered from it particularly in the first half, as Hladky was drawing contact and wreaking havoc.
The result was that Allen and senior Hayden Sylte played only a fraction of the minutes they usually do. They have combined for an average of nearly 30 points this season, but Allen only had nine and Sylte finished with five.
The Camels had several players in the same position. Neary picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter and then senior Quincy Wofford picked up what coach Hladky called “cheap fouls” that limited him after a strong first half. Junior Tanner Lemm also had to spend a good portion of the game on the bench.
