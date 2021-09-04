The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school cross-country teams traveled to run in a meet in Spearfish, South Dakota, on Friday.
The Bolts girls and boys both finished third while the Camels didn't score a boys or girls team.
Campbell County had three runners finish inside the top 10 for the second consecutive meet. Reilly Wilson finished fourth with a time of 19 minutes, 21.20 seconds for the girls while Sam Kjerstad finished sixth at 16:31.71 and Braik Hurm finished seventh at 16:35.98 for the boys.
Thunder Basin's top-finishers were Rylee Brandon for the girls in eighth place at 20:12.40 and Alex Draper for the boys in 11th place at 17:02.78.
Other finishers from the Thunder Basin boys include Carter Matthew (14th, 17:06.82), Patrick Hardesty (23rd, 17:55.97), Nick Juelfs (26th, 18:08.94), Spenser Erickson (38th, 18:55.72), Connor Phipps (39th, 19:00.10), Brant Coombs (45th, 19:57.33), Ethan Nichols (49th, 20:26.47) and Jay Perry (51st, 21:08.00).
For the Bolt girls, Abby Arnold finished 19th (21:06.31), Clara Bourgeois finished 23rd (21:22.38), Madison Lubben finished 26th (22:19.41), Syri Johnson finished 27th (22:30.57), Rylee Hudson finished 34th (23:04.48), Megan Doherty finished 37th (23:24.19) and Piper Schmidt finished 38th (23:30.79).
For Campbell County, behind Wilson for the girls team was Bella Sheehan in 31st (22:55.84), Madison MMelinkovich in 36th (23:07.29) and Makayla Mayer in 39th (23:32.00). For the Camel boys, Corbin Branscom finished in 30th (18:25.92).
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will run again next weekend for the Class 4A state preview meet Saturday in Ethete.
