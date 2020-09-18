The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team celebrated four seniors Friday for senior night.
The celebration was immediately followed by a 3-0 sweep of Sheridan to put them at 7-2 on the season. The Bolts are currently ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media Volleyball Rankings.
Thunder Basin won the first set 25-17 over the Broncs which was followed by a 25-23 win in the second set and a 25-21 win to close out the game.
The Bolts will get on a bus and travel to Casper for a matchup against No. 3 ranked Kelly Walsh, which will be a rematch of last year's state championship game that the Trojans won in five sets.
