Coach Rory Williams’ vision of playing fast, spreading out the defense and knocking down 3-pointers was on display during a big opening night win Thursday for the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team.
The Bolts took over early against Cody High School to wrap up the first night of the RE/MAX Professionals Gillette Basketball Tournament. The Bolts finished with a convincing 84-51 win, making 19 3-pointers at a 48% clip.
“We like the tempo, especially the first three quarters,” Williams said. “That’s kind of how we want to play. For the most part we shot it pretty good. I like how we came out and got that first punch in and never looked back.”
It didn’t take long for Thunder Basin find its groove shooting from deep, as sophomore McKale Holte hit one of his three first-quarter 3s in the opening minute. Holte made it 2-2 from beyond the arc a couple possessions later following a steal and score from sophomore Deegan Williams.
The next trey came from senior Mason Hamilton, who pulled off the near impossible by banking in one from the baseline. That pushed the lead to 11-0 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.
Coach Williams said he liked the way his team showed an ability to score in spurts Thursday night, which was the story most of the game.
The Bolts momentarily went cold midway through the first period, before Williams and senior Blaine Allen came up with steals 30 seconds apart to score four straight points near the two-minute mark. A couple of empty possessions followed before Holte and Allen both knocked down 3s in the final 25 seconds for a 23-7 lead.
While the 3-point shooting drew the eye in the first quarter, the defense also did its part. The Bolts forced 10 turnovers while only allowing three field goals.
Cody kept Thunder Basin off the scoreboard for the first two minutes of the second quarter, but then gave up a quick 8-1 run. Allen hit one of his four 3-pointers on the night near the six-minute mark before senior Hayden Sylte scored the next five, bringing the score to 31-10.
The Bolts kept pulling away and used another quick run, 10-2 this time, to put more distance between them and Cody. Deegan Williams drove through the defense for a layup with 3:37 left and then senior Jordan Klaasen assisted him for a transition 3 a minute later.
Deegan Williams returned the favor at the two-minute mark, kicking the ball out to Klaasen for a corner 3-pointer to make it 39-14. It was an impressive stretch for Deegan Williams, who put an exclamation mark on a 41-16 first half with another steal and layup with a second on the clock.
The sophomore point guard ran the offense efficiently all night with eight assists and was a terror on defense with five steals to go with 14 points.
“Coming in as a sophomore, the kid has grown into a starter super fast,” Allen said. “That’s something you really can’t teach. He’s just always been a basketball nerd growing up.”
Thunder Basin kept its foot on the gas pedal in the third quarter and exploded for 29 points, while holding Cody to 15. Twenty-four of the 29 came on eight 3-pointers. Allen and Hamilton both hit two, while Sylte, Klaasen and Holte had one.
Deegan Wiliams made the last one right before the third-quarter buzzer. Allen drew two defenders in the final seconds and found Deegan Williams wide open at the top of the key for the high-arcing 3.
The big third quarter pushed Thunder Basin’s lead to 70-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
“When you shoot the 3 like we can shoot it, it can get like that pretty fast,” coach Williams said.
Thunder Basin’s second unit had the floor for the whole fourth quarter. Layups from junior Andre Felton and sophomore Ryan Baker were the only points for the Bolts with 2:45 left, before Jackson Voigt nailed a trey at the top of the key that got the bench off its feet.
That made it 77-44 and a layup by Baker, a 3 by Felton and a pair of free throws from Ty Myers closed out the 84-51 victory for TBHS.
“It felt good coming out like that the first game. I felt like we shot the ball very well. That’s what we want to do,” Allen said. “We want most of our starters in double digits if we can, because we all can make shots. We all trust each other to make shots.”
Four of the TBHS starters did get into double digits. Allen led with 18 points, Deegan Williams had 14, Holte had 12 and Hamilton finished with 11. The fifth starter, Sylte, finished with eight.
He expects more of a challenge Friday when the Bolts take on a tough Rapid City Central team at 7:30 p.m.
