Aidyn Mitchell’s last match in a Thunder Basin High School singlet didn’t end the way it was supposed to.
The senior lost by 3-2 decision to Davin Mattimoe of Cheyenne Central in the Class 4A state championship match at 220 pounds. The match went the distance but ultimately ended with Mitchell receiving a second-place trophy.
“I’d wrestled that kid three times before and I beat him all three times before,” Mitchell said. “It was always a good match with him and that was a good match, too. We both fought hard. It didn’t work out the way I wanted it to but it definitely motivated me.”
The loss in the state championship match has pushed him to keep moving forward and working hard to accomplish new goals. One of those goals was completed this week when Mitchell signed to wrestle at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Wrestling in college was one of Mitchell’s biggest priorities during his senior year. He visitedto the campus and enjoyed what he saw at the Division II school.
“I definitely liked the smaller atmosphere,” Mitchell said. “I just felt like that’s where I can grow best academically and athletically.”
Mitchell plans to study construction engineering and management in the classroom. He always had the idea that he wanted to work with his hands and to work outside.
Mitchell progressed as a wrestler through the years before becoming one of the Bolts top wrestlers as an upperclassman. He won the Class 4A East regional title in Sheridan the week before his second-place finish at state. As a junior, Mitchell finished fourth at 182 pounds.
The senior credits the coaching staff at Thunder Basin for pushing him to get better every day in practice. The wrestling culture that has been built since the school opened in 2017 went a long way to giving Mitchell an avenue to wrestle in college.
“All the coaches just want to help you grow,” Mitchell said. “All of the coaches just helped me become the caliber of wrestler that I am today. I’m super excited to move forward and to keep growing.”
Mitchell knows there’s always an ending point for any athlete’s career in sports. While he knows his wrestling days won’t last forever, he’s excited to extend his time with the sport for at least a few more years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.