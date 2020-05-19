Haley Gray and Doug Cox will be the faces of Gillette’s first high school softball programs.
Gray, 41, has been selected as the Campbell County High School varsity softball coach and Cox, 42, will lead Thunder Basin High School’s program.
Wyoming high school softball starts in spring 2021.
“I love coaching softball whether it’s 8-year-olds or 80-year-olds. It’s a fun game. It’s an exciting game,” Cox said. “I think the most exciting part is that the girls are going to have an opportunity to play for their school. That’s something that we haven’t had in Wyoming.”
Both have been club softball coaches in the community for the past several years. They’ve even coached together on a 12U team in the Gillette Girls Fastpitch Association.
They were approved by Campbell County School District trustees last week, Cox said.
“I think everybody’s been really wanting to see this happen for many years,” Gray said adding girls softball to the official sports sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association. “It’s a huge blessing and honor to just be a part of it. I was incredibly excited for this opportunity.”
Gray played tennis, baseball and softball growing up in Glendive, Montana, and went on to play college softball for four years, she said. She coached in the Gillette Girls Fastpitch Association for about seven years, and this past season started her own independent 14U travel team called Havoc.
Gray works as a case manager for people with developmental disabilities. She has two softball-playing daughters who will be coming up through Campbell County High School.
“It’s going to be a lot of new players, maybe some players that have never picked up a ball and glove before. I’m OK with that. I think that’s kind of my specialty is building those players,” Gray said about the sport at the high school level.
She has two assistant coaches named already for the first season in Becca Pownell and Sarah Honholt. Pownall is from Montana and will teach at CCHS next school year, and Hohnholt is an elementary school counselor in the district and has coached with Gray before.
Gray said she hopes to have two teams — varsity and junior varsity — in the first year and build up to four teams — one for each high school class — in a couple of years.
“The softball community will only grow from here, that’s for sure,” she said.
Cox coached in the Gillette Girls Fastpitch Association as well and helped start the softball program associated with the Gillette Little League Association two years ago, he said.
He has two children who will attend TBHS next year.
Cox owns Western Services, a company that does fencing, has a hot-shot service and stripes parking lots, among other things, he said.
Ben Partlow was named as one of the first-year assistant coaches, and the Bolts will add two more assistants, Cox said.
Cox estimated 20-25 TBHS students will go out for softball in the first year. But he expects the playing-for-your-school factor will attract more players in the future.
Those potentially could be “a lot of girls out there that have played before that aren’t playing now that I’m hoping we can get back out,” he said. “It’s super huge when you get to play for your school.”
The first Bolts softball practice is scheduled for March 9, 2021, he said.
Softball was unanimously voted as a sanctioned WHSAA sport in November. At the time, Wyoming was one of two states (along with South Dakota) without high school softball.
In the first year of Wyoming high school softball, there will be a lot to figure out.
But all of the first-year struggles will be worth it for those players who haven’t been able to represent their schools until now, Cox said.
“There’s nothing greater than walking into the gym 20 years from now and there’s a championship banner hanging on the wall,” he said. “They’ve never had that opportunity before.
“They walk into the gym, and they see basketball and track, football and all these other sports. And now they get to do softball.”
