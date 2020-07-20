After the first go, Rozet’s Ashlyn Goven and Gillette’s Parker Manor are in the running at the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Goven’s lightning-fast run of 15.572 was the second-best of the Sunday morning barrel racing performance. It also was good enough for fifth place overall with no performances left in the first go.
Parker Manor also is off to a fast start. After Monday morning’s performance, 27 saddle bronc riders have posted a score and Manor’s 66 points has him sitting in seventh place.
There are 12 Campbell County NHSFR qualifiers competing in Oklahoma — some who still have a shot to make it to the coveted short go and some who made one mistake and now are out of the running.
Gillette’s Jordan Morman is just outside the top 20 that make it to Friday’s short go. Her first pole bending run was timed at 20.707 seconds, good enough for 21st overall, while Halle Hladky is sitting in 89th place after knocking down a pole in her first performance.
In a bit of a smaller field of competitors, Tryce Jolovich and Hunter Hayden are tied for 16th place in boys cutting with 141 points. Skyler Lubkeman, who was Wyoming’s No. 1 steer wrestler going into nationals, didn’t get a time during his Sunday morning performance.
Campbell County results
- Ashlyn Goven: Fifth in pole bending, 15.572 seconds; second performance — Tuesday morning
- Parker Manor: Seventh place in saddle bronc, 66 points; second performance — Tuesday morning
- Hunter Hayden: 16th in boys cutting 141 points; second performance — Wednesday afternoon
- Tryce Jolovich: 16th in boys cutting, 141 points; second performance — Wednesday afternoon
- Jordan Morman: 21st in pole bending, 20.707; second performance — Wednesday morning
- Weston Mills: 57th in tie-down roping, 16.18 seconds; second performance — Wednesday afternoon
- Riggin Carter: 64th in reined cow horse, 251 points; second performance — Wednesday morning
- Joseph Hayden: 47th in boys cutting, 127 points; second performance — Tuesday morning
- Halle Hladky: 89th in pole bending; second performance — Tuesday morning
- Skyler Lubkeman: No time in steer wrestling; second performance — Tuesday morning
- Coy Thar: No time in tie-down roping; second performance — Monday afternoon
- Raelee Caldwell: No time in goat tying; second performance — Wednesday morning
